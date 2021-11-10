Weirdo Dachshund won't stop licking the windows
Dachshund window washing service available for hire. Pros - very persistent and thorough, doesn't stop even when yelled at. Cons - can only reach a maximum of 15 inches off the ground!
Dachshund window washing service available for hire. Pros - very persistent and thorough, doesn't stop even when yelled at. Cons - can only reach a maximum of 15 inches off the ground!
Murray was placed on administrative leave indefinitely while a third party investigates accusations of improper professional conduct against the Ducks GM.
Jokic's shove on Monday resulted in discipline handed down by the NBA.
"Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn't have the tools to cope with the struggle."
The NHL has reportedly informed the legal team for John Doe 2 that it will not cover any cost associated with his and his family's suffering.
WR Allen Lazard was also fined.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is really encouraged by what he’s seen through 11 games with his group and thinks they’re just scratching the surface of what they can become.
Dalvin Cook allegedly physically abused his ex-girlfriend last year and held her hostage in his Minnesota home, she said in a new lawsuit on Tuesday.
Scottie Pippen continues to build hype for his new book, which was released Tuesday.
Erin Skalde called the last three years "deeply challenging," and said her plan now is to advocate for other victims of sexual assault.
Let's check in on the fantasy basketball landscape as we head into Week 4 of the season.
Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the LA Angels and Blue Jays sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Marcus Semien are finalists for American League MVP.
Let's run down the biggest winners and losers of fantasy hockey from the past week of action.
Russell Wilson's return from injury for the Seahawks against the Packers headlines a packed Week 10 slate in the NFL.
Is there value in backing some preseason favorites in the futures market after their slow starts?
Thirteen teams in the NHL play four games this week, meaning there are lots of quality options available on the waiver wire.
MADRID (AP) — Spain enters its decisive World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden without some key players because of injuries. Nine players are not available for coach Luis Enrique for the matches at Greece on Thursday and against Sweden on Sunday. Spain enters its final two matches in second place in Group B, two points behind Sweden and four ahead of third-place Greece. Only the group winners qualify for the next year’s tournament in Qatar, while the second-place finishers will have to g
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paul Pogba is set for an extended spell out of action following his injury on international duty with France this week. The midfielder is expected to miss “several upcoming matches” for Manchester United, the English club said Wednesday, potentially ruling him out of its final two Champions League group games and meetings with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Pogba had already been ruled out of France’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland over
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Last Saturday night featured the logjam that the Ultimate Fighting Championship and major boxing promoters work carefully to avoid: marquee pay-per-view events trying to co-exist. In Las Vegas, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez made history, dispatching Caleb Plant over 11 rounds to become the undisputed world champion in boxing's super-middleweight division. Across t
The Dallas Cowboys failed to cover a spread for the first time this season, as the Green Bay Packers cashed for the eighth game in a row. Which other teams are making money for bettors?
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — It's hard to think of a 30-year-old veteran, a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection as a breakout player. But that's exactly what Cordarrelle Patterson has become in his first season with the Falcons, transforming himself from a kick return specialist and spot wide receiver into a bona fide threat out of Atlanta's backfield. “Honestly, it doesn't matter where they put me on the football field,” Patterson said. “I just try to go out there and make a play for