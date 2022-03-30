The weirdest and most bizarre NHL stats

In a recent game, Evander Kane took four penalties in under nine minutes, while the Detroit Red Wings have played games this season where they've allowed 0,1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 goals. The Zone Time crew recall some of their favourite obscure NHL stats, including that 'Days on Earth' graphic.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Did you guys see that the NHL is having an Ask Me Anything with Wes McCauley on Thursday on Reddit? OMAR: Dumbest idea ever. JULIAN MCKENZIE: You think it's a dumb idea? SAM CHANG: I love it. OMAR: 1,000%. 1,000%. SAM CHANG: I mean, I love Wes McCauley, so I think it's going to be great. JULIAN MCKENZIE: You wouldn't-- like, if you had a question for Wes-- OMAR: You know why it's dumb? JULIAN MCKENZIE: Why's it dumb? OMAR: Because every question is going to be deleted. JULIAN MCKENZIE: You think they're going to do that? OMAR: 1,000%. JULIAN MCKENZIE: [LAUGHS] OMAR: 1,000%! JULIAN MCKENZIE: It is Reddit. OMAR: Because if it's me-- if it's me, I have one question. That's it. One question. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Go off. OMAR: "Why?" RAHEF ISSA: [INAUDIBLE] OMAR: One word. That's it. "Why?" That's it. That's it. "Why?" Either that or, "What is your purpose?" That's it. That's it. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Honestly, I just want to just ask, please explain goaltender interference, and just watch Wes just stammer for five minutes and not have any idea how to explain it. OMAR: I hope he does! Because you know what? I'm going to clip the hell out of it, and then any time we see goaltender interference-- JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's what I would do too. OMAR: --I'm gonna quote-tweet every single time I see it. JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's what I would do too. OMAR: This is what the ref said. This is what the star ref of the league defined goaltender interference. So what the heck is-- if I'm Brendan Gallagher, I'm watching that. I am watching that AMA. JULIAN MCKENZIE: [LAUGHS] Yes. OMAR: I am watching that so hard. If I am Nazem Kadri, I'm watching that. JULIAN MCKENZIE: If I'm Connor McDavid, I'm watching that. OMAR: Connor McDavid, if I'm Leon Draisaitl, if I have any star player that always has these things, these infractions done against them, and they don't draw any penalties-- RAHEF ISSA: Auston Matthews. OMAR: Auston Matthews-- I'm watching that. I'm watching that with a microscope and just popcorn. Just like, OK, cool. Screen-grabbing everything. And then, when suspensions come up, no qualms-- I would bring up the clip 100%. Oh, but-- oh, this is from Reddit. What's your point? 100%. Yeah, I understand that. JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's a guy in the league. That's the problem. See, if they did this, and they had, like, Tim Peel, who doesn't ref games anymore-- if he did this, at the very least, the NHL could be like, well, he doesn't ref anymore. He got caught on that one hot mic that one time. Shout out to Tim Peel, by the way, like, not being afraid of making podcast appearances after that, and being asked questions about the NHL, and just being honest. That's just my sense of Tim Peel, so I'll give him that. But at the same time-- OMAR: Is he-- is he being honest, though? JULIAN MCKENZIE: I mean, I guess he's being as honest as he can be. SAM CHANG: Did you see his tweet from this week? I was like, come on. OMAR: I saw some things-- yeah, I saw some things where he's-- JULIAN MCKENZIE: Wait, which tweet? RAHEF ISSA: I did not see a tweet. SAM CHANG: I'll have to look it up. I've gotta look it up. I remember reading it and rolling my eyes. OMAR: Yeah, I've seen Tim Peel on Twitter say things like, oh, well, don't worry. The calls will even themselves out at the end. That's not the point. RAHEF ISSA: I was just gonna say-- OMAR: That's not the point! RAHEF ISSA: I was just gonna say, Wes McCauley, my question to you is, please explain to me the philosophy behind the make-up call. Explain to me how it makes sense. Explain to me why the NHL participates in the make-up call. Why must things even themselves out in the end? And is that actually the way that infractions in the rules work? I don't think so. So I'm a little bit curious, um, why is that the case? Why do penalties that are taken and drawn follow a linear fashion for teams? Why is that the case? Why? OMAR: Yeah. Just literally, like, your ref-officiating philosophy is you believe that you don't want to directly impact the game. Please explain why you're all liars. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Damn, all right. SAM CHANG: Please, please ask that in that exact wording. OMAR: Yes, just explain why are you lying? Why? Why, man? [LAUGHS] God. SAM CHANG: OK, so Tim Peel's tweet was, "One year ago today, I made a major mistake. I chose the wrong words and paid a severe price. Everything I have is because of the National Hockey League. Gary Bettman and Bill Daly were incredible to me over my career." JULIAN MCKENZIE: Hey, look, someone had to give him a job, right? SAM CHANG: But yeah, so how honest is he being? JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's fair. That's fair. Maybe I shouldn't have been so lavish with praise with Tim Peel. He is a referee, after all. I mean, they are human, but they do make mistakes. SAM CHANG: I will say, I think this is going to go one of two ways. It's interesting that Wes McCauley is doing it because he's, I think, probably the only ref that's mostly universally liked. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Mm-hmm. SAM CHANG: And he's super entertaining, so he's going to be articulate. But either it's going to be what Omar said, where everything he says is what people want to hear, and it just gets clipped for eternity in relation to every single call, or he somehow ruins his stellar reputation with fans on this. And I have no idea why he would take that risk, but I'm here for it. JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'll take it one step further to the rule you wanted introduced, Sam. If I was a general manager, and I saw that Wes McCauley was doing an AMA-- OMAR: I would jump in. JULIAN MCKENZIE: --with random fans on Reddit, not only would I jump in, I would go to Gary Bettman and be like, well, why is he able to do that with random fans on a Thursday, but if a call goes wrong after a game, I can't ask him that question? My coach can't ask him that. SAM CHANG: There's going to be 32 burner accounts on this. OMAR: I was just about to say this! There's going to be, like, a burner account made with, like, a paragraph-- like, on January 6, at the third period and the second minute, you did not call this. Why? RAHEF ISSA: Please explain to me why. OMAR: He's gonna be, like, that's oddly specific. JULIAN MCKENZIE: I think this opens the door for, like-- I don't know, this is, like, a weird slippery slope. Like, if a ref is willing to go on the internet and answer Ask Me Anythings, what's the point? You know what would also piss me off about this? OMAR: Mm-hmm? JULIAN MCKENZIE: If-- to your point, Omar, about there would be a lot of deleted questions. If that AMA, they end up, OK, like, we're not going to answer any officiating questions. It's just going to be random-- RAHEF ISSA: Cutesy, like-- JULIAN MCKENZIE: --fun stuff. Yeah. OMAR: Yeah RAHEF ISSA: Yeah. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah. OMAR: What made you want to get into reffing? Who's the best player to work with? RAHEF ISSA: Yeah. Explain this mic'd up moment that you had. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah! OMAR: How does it feel to ref a Stanley Cup playoff game? Like, a bunch of that stuff. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Why'd you make everything so epic? OMAR: Yeah! Why did you decide to do the pose? That's going to be a fake question. JULIAN MCKENZIE: [LAUGHS] OMAR: That's going to be a fake question. If they have, like, 20 questions in a row that are bad, someone's going to throw in a, explain why you did the fighting pose thing. And they'd be like, oh! That's a great question, stevejohnson123. It's either going to be that, or they're going to do what I think is worse, where they're going to answer questions-- or he's going to answer questions-- in hockey speak. You know what I mean? JULIAN MCKENZIE: Mmm. Cliches. OMAR: The whole, like, well, you know what? Ideally, when we're out there, we really try to see everything, but sometimes we miss things. And you know, obviously, it's very important, and we don't want to impact the game. But you know what? We're all working as a team, you know, and I have myself and the other refereeing person and the linesman, and we're all trying to do the right thing. And sometimes, you miss calls, but it's OK. All right, but how come you-- how come you all don't call things sometimes? Well, you know, the game happens so fast, human error-- you know what I'm saying? That's what I don't want to happen, where it's just a bunch of, like, hockey gibberish. And when I was listening to Connor McDavid in a officiating sweater just answer questions-- if we're going to do this AMA thing, let's make it legitimate. I don't think that's going to happen. Because again, if players get severely fined-- and I think Gary Bettman emphasized at the meetings, like, people will be severely fined for criticizing officiating. So I do not believe for a second they're truly going to honor this AMA. I think it's just going to be, like, a cutesy, hey, talk about funny things. How is Brad Marchand like in real life? And all that stuff. RAHEF ISSA: And this is why part of me wishes that people like Kyle Dubas, when they're actually really angry about the officiating, would just come out and say something plainly. OMAR: We'll make GoFundMe. RAHEF ISSA: It's like, eat the fine and like, vent! Because I know you want to vent, and I know you're pissed off. And I just wonder what happens behind closed doors. How does that work? Like, how many times is Kyle Dubas picking up the phone and calling Gary Bettman about this or complaining about the officiating behind closed doors? I'm really curious about that. OMAR: [INAUDIBLE] JULIAN MCKENZIE: If your GM just picked up the phone or just went on media one day and just said, OK, this is some bull-- some BS with this call, and incurs a fine-- say it's, like, a $15,000 fine. How much money are you contributing to ensure that fine is paid? RAHEF ISSA: Absolutely nothing. I have student debt. [INAUDIBLE]. [LAUGHTER] JULIAN MCKENZIE: You can't be out here saying, hey, these GMs got to eat the fine, and then be all, like, hey, man, that's on you to pay. RAHEF ISSA: Kyle Dubas is a rich man. OMAR: Oh my god. RAHEF ISSA: He can pay the fine, and I will support him in spirit. And on Twitter, I will be his biggest fan. OMAR: Yo, there was one game where Sheldon Keefe, I would have had every right-- and no joke, if a GoFundMe went out to pay the fine, I would have 100% put, like, $10 max towards it. You know, [INAUDIBLE]. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam, would you put any money towards Patrick Alwyn? SAM CHANG: No, because he probably makes way more money than I do. He can afford it. [LAUGHTER] JULIAN MCKENZIE: I mean, yeah, that's true. That's true. SAM CHANG: This is why I think Rod Brind'Amour has no problem going out and taking the $25,000 fines. Because he made so much money over his NHL career, he's just like, I'm going to say whatever I want about the refs. It's fine. OMAR: Yeah. JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's a good-- that's it. Like, having a player coach is a great way to get around fines. They've made millions of dollars anyway. OMAR: Mm-hmm. JULIAN MCKENZIE: What's $25,000? OMAR: Mm-hmm! SAM CHANG: You have [INAUDIBLE] yelling at them on the ice anyway. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah! SAM CHANG: It's no big deal. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, that's it. You know what? I see the vision. I understand. But yeah, anyway, to kind of put a bow on this topic, yeah, it wouldn't surprise me if Wes McCauley didn't take any serious questions. Maybe he'll answer about-- what was that call he did, like, six years ago? I think it's the anniversary this week. I think it was, like, San Jose and LA, where he rules it as a goal and takes a moment, and then does the epic-- I think you mentioned it earlier, Omar-- the pose? OMAR: Yeah, that and the fighting. Like, we got a goal! Or the whole-- JULIAN MCKENZIE: (DRAMATICALLY) For fighting! OMAR: --two games for fighting! JULIAN MCKENZIE: For fighting. Yeah. OMAR: Yeah. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah. How do you feel about the fact that Wes McCauley is one of the most recognizable personalities in the NHL? Last week we put up a poll and talked about how Connor McDavid is not a celebrity. OMAR: Yeah. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Like, one of the most marketable people the NHL could put up as a ref is Wes McCauley. RAHEF ISSA: That's depressing, to answer your question. JULIAN MCKENZIE: [LAUGHS] RAHEF ISSA: It's very sad. And then you wonder why the NHL is, like, the lowest of the Major League sports leagues in North America. That is the reason. The NHL's most marketable player by far is Auston Matthews. I don't even think it's even close at this point. And it's sad that there's nobody else like him. OMAR: Yeah. But let's not let Justin Bieber around the team and design a jersey that's bad. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Jerseys were good, where Haverty-- OMAR: The salary cap went up-- SAM CHANG: This is going to be an unpopular opinion. OMAR: --by $1 million, and that's it. SAM CHANG: Unpopular opinion on this particular panel, but I don't even think Auston Matthews is that interesting. OMAR: That's fair. SAM CHANG: Like, he is the most marketable, but-- OMAR: In retrospect-- JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm with Sam. Me too. OMAR: No-- JULIAN MCKENZIE: I agree on that point. OMAR: --objectively, I can say that-- yeah. Because when he does his interviews, he just does this-- he does the same stuff. He does the same hockey stuff, but he-- RAHEF ISSA: He does come out and do things sometimes in interviews-- OMAR: Yeah. SAM CHANG: Yeah! RAHEF ISSA: --where he'll do something funny, or he'll have, like, a super cheeky response. OMAR: Yeah. RAHEF ISSA: I think he does try to show his personality, but it's not comparable to-- literally, take anybody from the NBA, for example. OMAR: Yeah, not even close. RAHEF ISSA: There's no comparison. OMAR: Not even close. RAHEF ISSA: Yeah, JULIAN MCKENZIE: He has a mustache. RAHEF ISSA: Yeah, He's friends with Justin Bieber. JULIAN MCKENZIE: He has a mustache, and he looks like someone who, if I was walking around Montreal, I'd be like, OK, he hangs on the Plateau or something, or-- I don't know. What's a very hipster-- RAHEF ISSA: He looks-- yeah. SAM CHANG: And actually, watching some of the Leafs TV stuff, I find William Nylander more entertaining than Auston Matthews. RAHEF ISSA: William Nylander-- OMAR: That's because you know he doesn't care! RAHEF ISSA: --love of my life, William Nylander. SAM CHANG: I know! I know! But that's what you need. I want somebody who gives no shits. RAHEF ISSA: No thoughts. William Nylander is "no thoughts, head empty." [LAUGHTER] SAM CHANG: But give me that. Give me that. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Are you saying that William Nylander is a himbo? RAHEF ISSA: William Nylander is the himbo. SAM CHANG: Yeah. I'm with Rahef. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh my god. SAM CHANG: Number one himbo. OMAR: That's the best to describe someone. JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. OMAR: "No thoughts, head empty." [LAUGHS] JULIAN MCKENZIE: No thoughts, head empty. You heard it here. OMAR: That's so funny. JULIAN MCKENZIE: I didn't realize this, but William Nylander is the himbo of the National Hockey League. OMAR: Oh my god, that's so funny. JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm glad we were able to-- RAHEF ISSA: Why do you think he's survived in this market? OMAR: It's true. That's so true. RAHEF ISSA: Because William Nylander does not care! OMAR: That's so true. RAHEF ISSA: He does not care. He doesn't think, he doesn't care. SAM CHANG: But that's how somebody becomes marketable, right? OMAR: Yeah. SAM CHANG: Like, that's a marketer's dream, is somebody who does not care and will say whatever and do whatever because it's entertaining. OMAR: Mm-hmm. JULIAN MCKENZIE: So you guys would go through an AMA on Reddit with William Nylander? RAHEF ISSA: I love William Nylander. OMAR: Oh, 100%. 100%. RAHEF ISSA: Pass me the puck, William Nylander. He had that as his Twitter bio for, like, 10 years. Pass me the puck, smiley face. Ew, he's so embarrassing. I love him. JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh my god. [LAUGHTER]