'Weird' and 'Refreshing' Mist Fills Passenger Cabin on Philadelphia-Bound Frontier Flight

Passengers on board a Frontier Airlines flight leaving Charlotte, North Carolina, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were treated to a “refreshing” dense mist on Wednesday, July 27.

Video shared to Twitter by Michael Wilder shows the fog billowing down from the cabin’s air conditions.

Wilder told Storyful that passengers were not alarmed by the event and that the “weird” misty mist “was kind of refreshing and calming”.

“At first, no one really knew what was happening, but it didn’t seem like we were in danger. It didn’t seem like smoke from a fire. We then realized that it was coming from the air conditioner,” Wilder said, adding “some [passengers] were light-hearted about it and joked about how maybe cryotherapy is a new Frontier offering.”

In a statement to Storyful, a spokesperson from Frontier Airlines said the event is caused when hot and humid air from outside the aircraft is being rapidly condensed by air conditioning, creating a billowing water vapour. Credit: Michael Wilder via Storyful