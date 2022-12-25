'A weird feeling' -Ukrainian fighter on celebrating Christmas by phone

STORY: "This is my ninth wartime Christmas," Onyshchenko told Reuters. He volunteered in support of Ukrainian forces in 2014 in the battle against Russian-backed separatists, and then joined the country's territorial defence forces after Moscow's February invasion.

While 63-year-old Onyshchenko is stationed in the Donetsk region, which has seen some of the heaviest battles, his daughter's family are celebrating Christmas at home in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which frequently comes under attack from Russian missiles.

Maryna Sokolova and Vitalii Hubskyi, parents of five, prepare the Christmas table with a Ukrainian traditional ceremonial grain dish.

Holding her three-month-old son Yaroslav with one hand, Maryna takes a Christmas cake out of oven with the other. Vitalii helps two other sons, Petro and Tais get dressed before the festive Christmas dinner.

Maryna's father is not the only one far from home, her two older daughters and mother fled to western city of Lviv while her husband, who served in the east in 2015, wants to join Onyshchenko at the frontline.

As the family gathers around the table, Maryna calls her father to wish him merry Christmas.

“On one hand, we will see and hear each other. But on the other hand, we are hundreds kilometers apart. I cannot compare it with anything. But nevertheless, we are one big family,” Onyshchenko said.