Weiner Dogs Enjoy Eggcellent Easter Egg Hunt

Four dachshunds were treated to a “pawesome” easter egg hunt in their backyard on April 9 in Jackson, New Jersey.

Adam Christman recorded video of himself setting up this cute activity for his wiener dogs. Placing treats inside plastic egg shell containers, he documented the dachshunds sniffing them up, cracking them open, and enjoying the easter spirit.

“Every year we have the dachshund Easter egg hunt,” Christman told Storyful. “It’s such a pawesome and egg-cellent time!” Credit: Adam Christman via Storyful