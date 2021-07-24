Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver, India's First Medal At The Tokyo Games

Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu keeps India’s medal hopes high in the Tokyo Games 2020 by winning silver medal in the women’s 49kg category. This makes her the 17th Indian to win a silver medal at the individual level since 1900. The 26-year-old also becomes the second Indian to win the medal in weightlifting after the legendary Karnam Malleswari’s historic bronze in 2000.

Watch the video to know more.

(Script by Apurva P; Video produced and edited by Manasi Phadnis)