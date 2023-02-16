Weeks after storms, Miller Park’s Safe Ground site for homeless residents to reopen with changes

Miller Park in Sacramento was forced to shut down after January’s intense storms, but the Safe Ground site for those experiencing homelessness is getting ready to reopen in late February. The park originally opened as a Safe Ground camping site in February 2022. Throughout that time, it hosted emergency shelter for 60 tents. Those tents all had to be removed during the January storms following concerns of rising water levels. The latest plan will resume operations using 15 large trailers that had previously been deployed at Cal Expo for quarantine housing during the pandemic.