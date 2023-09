Owning a little slice of heaven along the Weeki Wachee River comes with a price. "Here's our little chunk of paradise, you know? We're on the river," said Bill Stewart, pointing to his home, "Unfortunately, when you're on the water, it's not a matter of if you're going to flood; it's when you're going to flood." And it's a price Bill Stewart and his family were willing to pay as they rode out Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday.