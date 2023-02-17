Weekend Picks: February 17-19
99.1 The Mix's Elizabeth and Radar share their picks of what to do this weekend.
99.1 The Mix's Elizabeth and Radar share their picks of what to do this weekend.
Pinellas County's Brooker Creek Preserve is one of the county's most precious parks. The preserve sits on 8,700 acres, the largest natural area in Pinellas County. You pull into the preserve right off Keystone Road. Make sure you watch for animals and head all the way back to the parking lot.
The bizarre incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box
She bared it all to put a smile on her husband's face.
Donna D'Errico just showed off her sculpted abs and butt in two new Instagram photos wearing lingerie and a thong bikini bottom. Donna follows a vegan diet.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem raised the bank's benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent — the largest one-time increase since 1998 — to combat high inflation.
"As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.
Elizabeth Hurley rocked a totally nude look, with sculpted legs and butt in a new Instagram photo. She is a big proponent of found fitness and enjoys gardening.
Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte
Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.
The actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee
The supermodel showed off her moves alongside choreographer and friend Justin Neto
An 83-year-old widow whose husband of 66 years left her out of his will has won a High Court fight for a share of an estate worth more than £1 million.Karnail Singh left everything to his two sons – and nothing to widow Harbans Kaur, or his four daughters, a judge was told.Mr Justice Peel heard that Mr Singh, who died in 2021, “wished to leave his estate solely down the male line”.
Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.
A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.
The woman and her child — whose identities have not been publicly shared — fell into the Niagara Gorge at the Niagara Falls State Park earlier this week
Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.
Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.
Marc Crawford, who has faced abuse allegations from several former NHL players, is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons.
The US actress and model appeared in more than 30 movies and 50 television shows.
Chelsea Handler eviscerated Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro on social media after they mocked her for being a “childless woman.” The beef among the TV personalities started on Valentine’s Day when Handler posted a playful comedy video about the “day in the life of a childless woman.” Carlson was apparently so triggered by the video […]