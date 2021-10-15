Your Weekend: Lil Baby, Jonas Brothers, PumpkinFest, Stuart Art Fest, and FrankenFountain
From horrific frights to not-so-spooky events, concerts and more, here are this weekend's 5 Fun Things to do.
With a value of $2 billion, the Maple Leafs come in slightly ahead of the New York Rangers on Sportico's most valuable NHL franchises list.
As camp winds down with their futures up in the air, Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright and Isaac Bonga have nothing but praise for this Raptors group.
Tkachuk will earn $57.5 million throughout the life of the agreement, which works out to $8.214 million on an annual basis.
Jackets were thrown, ties were removed, and all hope was lost from the broadcast.
Hockey appears to be in good hands with TNT and ESPN offering strong broadcast coverage.
When you win more Olympic medals than any other Canadian, it can be hard to keep them from tangling.
Toronto Raptors forward Sam Dekker discusses his anxiousness about finding out if he’s made the Raptors, newfound confidence in his game and how he’s grown since his last stint in the NBA.
Connor McDavid's grandma muttered an expletive while watching her grandson dance around the offensive zone.
Round 2 of the NHL Yahoo Cup features a nine-game slate. Here are some options for your lineup.
Former Winnipeg hockey coach Robert (Bob) Dawson, who was charged last month with sexual assault and child pornography offences, has been found dead.
Isaac Bonga dishes on post-practice soccer sessions and who’s the best on the Raptors. He also discusses nerves while he waits to find out if he made the team and relationships he’s formed with teammates.
Mike Shildt put up a 252-199 record in four seasons as the team's manager.
NBA legend and hockey diehard Charles Barkley struggled with goalie gear before getting lit up by Wayne Gretzky in a wild NHL on TNT appearance.
"We need a D-man. We need a guy like Brian McCabe."
Week 6 in the NFL is sure to bring more electrifying action, including the oldest rivalry in the sport and a matchup of two AFC heavyweights.
Houston is favored by 1.5 runs as Chris Sale starts for the Red Sox and Framber Valdez goes for the Astros.
Tampa's last-place pass defense took another hit on Thursday.
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk would have loved nothing more than to be playing with his teammates Thursday night, but knowing he would be joining them soon enough felt great. Hours before their home opener Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Ottawa Senators announced they had signed Tkachuk to a seven-year, US$57.5-million contract. Tkachuk arrived at Canadian Tire Centre during the first period and was shown on the big screen flashing his trademark Frank the Tank shimmy during a television t
Thursday's evacuation was the latest in an ongoing exodus of women athletes fleeing in fear of violence from the Taliban.
"He's remorseful, and we'll move on from there."