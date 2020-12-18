This week in Trumponomics
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joined Yahoo Finance Live to recap the biggest news out of Washington D.C. this week and gives the latest trumpometer score.
The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany's team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton bubble.
Rigoberto Sanchez missed two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
Drew Brees missed four games because of fractured ribs.
The NBA is investigating claims a man helped recruit Leonard and is owed $2.5M.
Al Michaels said he feels "great" and has "no symptoms."
Lin will need to work his way on to the Warriors' 15-man roster.
Ahead of his blockbuster world title fight against Callum Smith on December 19 on DAZN, Canelo Alvarez discusses returning to the ring, his game plan against arguably the largest opponent of his career and a potential GGG trilogy in 2021.
Tiger Woods and son Charlie make a heartwarming duo on the golf course.
The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Here are the 10 prospects who have the most to gain or lose from an NFL draft standpoint.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
Randy Moss believes stats and championships don't matter when talking about the best receiver of all time.
A promising start to the season followed by a December collapse.Coach Jon Gruden’s third season back on the sideline for the Raiders is looking a lot like his second after they fell for the fourth time in the past five games with a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.After starting the season 6-3, the Raiders blew a late lead at home to Kansas City, got blown out at Atlanta, needed a last-second miracle to beat the winless Jets and then lost back-to-back home games to Indianapolis and the Chargers.It’s a pattern that’s similar to last season when they started 6-4 only to lose five of their final six games to miss out on the post-season.The Raiders haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention but their chances are on life support. They would need to win the final two games and then have a whole series of other events follow, including multiple losses by multiple other contenders.“Anybody that doesn’t think we’re still in this is mistaken, and we need some things to go our way,” Gruden said Friday. “It would help if some of these officiating calls would go our way too, but we got to keep playing. We got to find a way to win our eighth game. If we can win our eighth game and get a little help around the league, we can stay in until the final week of the season like we were last year.”Now the question will be who will start at quarterback in those games after Derek Carr left in the first quarter with a groin injury that leaves him as a “50-50” proposition to play next week against Miami, according to Gruden.Marcus Mariota had an impressive Raiders debut, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and running for 88 yards and another score.“What Marcus did last night was spectacular,” Gruden said. “When this kid is healthy, this guy is a special playmaker and I think he proved it last night.”But he also had a late interception in regulation and was unable to punch it in on the opening drive of overtime as the Raiders settled for a field goal, opening the door for the Chargers to drive for the game-winning TD.WHAT’S WORKINGPasses to Darren Waller. The Raiders tight end once again had a big game, catching nine passes for 150 yards and a TD. That follows up a 200-yard, two TD performance two weeks ago against the Jets. Waller joins Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe (twice) and Kellen Winslow (once) and former Raider Todd Christensen (once) as the only TEs with a pair of 150-yard games in the same season. Waller’s 45 yards receiving the past three games are the most ever in a three-game span for a tight end.WHAT NEEDS HELPPass rush. The Raiders once again failed to generate any consistent pressure against the quarterback in what has been a recurring problem all season. They had only one sack and had only a handful of quarterback hits. Maxx Crosby has gone five straight games without a sack and appears to be wearing down while playing 82% of defensive snaps.STOCK UPMariota. Mariota hadn’t seen the field all season since signing a contract that guaranteed him $7.5 million for 2020. But he quickly shook off rust and showed why Tennessee made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He became the only player to record at least 200 yards passing and a TD, and 50 yards rushing and a TD in a game he didn’t start since at least 1948.STOCK DOWNTrayvon Mullen. The second-year cornerback had been one of the few bright spots on defence this season but had a forgettable night against the Chargers. He was penalized four times, the most in a game for a single Raiders player in four years, and was beaten in coverage as well.INJUREDWR Hunter Renfrow is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the game. ... Gruden expects WR Henry Ruggs to return to practice late next week from the COVID-19 list and is hopeful DE Clelin Ferrell, LB Nicholas Morrow, CB Damon Arnette and S Johnathan Abram can return after missing the game with injuries.KEY NUMBER.377. That’s Gruden’s career winning percentage in December as his team once again is falling apart late in the season. Of the 81 coaches in the Super Bowl era who have coached more than 25 December games in the regular season, Gruden’s 23-38 record gives him the sixth worst winning percentage in the month.NEXT STEPSHost Miami on Dec. 26.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Connor McGovern isn't used to losing. He can't stand it. This dismal season with the New York Jets has taken things to another level.The veteran centre describes himself as “extremely competitive,” the product of a family that can't even play card games together because things get too intense. That's why 0-13 is difficult to deal with — especially when some fans are rooting for a winless season to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.“It's just not in my nature to lose,” McGovern said Friday. “If you’re going to be good at football and play at an elite level, you're never playing to lose. So, I mean, it might be easy for somebody sitting on the couch eating pizza, chips and dip to say they should keep losing. But if they’ve ever strapped the pads on, that sounds like an impossible thing for me to do."So I’m going to do whatever I can to win.”The choruses of “Tank For Trevor!” have gotten louder over the last several weeks, with many Jets fans having visions of Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence playing for them next season.The current players and coaches are still focused on the present, though. And that means trying to win this week. And every other week. That's where the disconnect lies between players and some fans — where they're hoping for opposite results.“I don’t feel like anybody here is intentionally trying to lose,” McGovern said. "It hurts to lose. I don’t put my body through this, and I don’t think anybody on the Jets puts their body through it to lose. This game is too hard to do for a paycheque. The pay is obviously a bonus, it's nice and kind of sets you up for putting your body through that. But this game is too hard to do it for a piece of paper and some money in the bank.“You've got to love it to be great at this game. And you’re not going to love it if you’re trying to lose.”McGovern's comments echoed those of Philadelphia centre Jason Kelce, who earlier this week talked about how winning should always be a franchise's priority over developing young players or trying to set up the team's future now by “tanking.”“Not one guy can come into an organization and unlock a Super Bowl,” McGovern said. “That’s just not how football is. And to kind of take words out of (Kelce's) mouth, it’s a team sport. It’s a team game. And the team’s going to win it. The organization is going to win it.”But the Jets, whose 13-game losing streak is the longest in team history, are having a difficult time just winning one game. They also appear on track — with games at the Los Angeles Rams, home vs. Cleveland and at New England — to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2017 Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.The 27-year-old McGovern spent his first four NFL seasons in Denver, where the Broncos didn't do a lot of winning during his time there, either. They were 27-37 and McGovern signed a three-year, $27 million contract with New York last April.He has since become the most reliable part of the Jets' revamped and seemingly ever-changing offensive line. New York has used eight combinations of linemen this season, but the constant has been McGovern.“He’s done a good job, very knowledgeable as far as just football in general,” coach Adam Gase said. “He really thinks things through, he does a great job of communicating with the rest of the line, with the quarterback. His preparation is outstanding. I’ve been really impressed with that.”McGovern is the only player on offence to start all 13 games, playing 97.47% of the offensive snaps. Linebacker Neville Hewitt and safety Marcus Maye are the only other players start every game.McGovern smiled and knocked on the wooden lectern when a reporter mentioned his durability.“I take a lot of pride in it,” McGovern said. “It’s kind of something that I’ve taken extreme pride in my whole career, whether it was high school, college or the NFL.”Not that McGovern hasn't been banged up a bunch during his career. It's just the approach he takes, like most other offensive lineman.“You’ve got to be a tough dude to play in the trenches,” he said. “It’s 65 to 80 fights in a game. And that’s what your mindset is. So a little nick here or there, whatever it is, I was always told there’s a difference between being hurt and injured. As long as you’re hurt, you can keep playing offence line."So that’s kind of the mentality I've always taken with me.”NOTES: WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is questionable to play Sunday. He was limited Friday for the second straight practice. No one else was listed with an injury designation. ... Gase said DL Folorunso Fatukasi, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, did not violate any rules when he was deemed a close contact of someone outside the organization who tested positive with the coronavirus. No other defensive linemen or coaches were considered at risk.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday’s game in Tennessee, and Lions centre Frank Ragnow has been ruled out because of a throat injury that has him trying not to talk to protect his vocal cords.The Lions originally listed Ragnow as questionable Friday before downgrading him to out. Ragnow did not practice all week and met with a specialist Friday. Stafford also hasn’t practiced this week due to a rib injury that kept him from finishing Detroit’s loss to Green Bay last week.“He is going on the trip,” Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said.Tennessee (9-4) had nobody ruled out for the game. The Titans designated cornerback Adoree Jackson as questionable for the first time this season. Jackson was placed on injured reserve hours before Tennessee’s opener and he has yet to play this season.Left guard Rodger Saffold (toe), safety Kenny Vaccaro (illness) and tight end Geoff Swaim (ankle) also are questionable for Tennessee.Detroit will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay yet again. Golladay last played Nov. 1 in a loss to Indianapolis because of an injured hip. The Lions also ruled out offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip).Defensive tackle John Pensini (shoulder) is questionable for Detroit (5-8).___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during their game with Florida State, and has been hospitalized ever since.
BERLIN — Youssoufa Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever goal-scorer on Friday but couldn’t prevent Borussia Dortmund losing at Union Berlin 2-1.Moukoko, aged 16 years, 28 days, equalized with a fierce strike on the hour-mark for his first goal in his sixth league appearance and on his second start under new Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.“We have to congratulate the young 16-year-old on his goal. It’s something special," Union captain Christopher Trimmel said.Union recovered, and Marvin Friedrich scored the winner with a header to a corner in the 78th minute for the home side to move just a point behind Dortmund after 13 games played.“We’re on the right path,” said Trimmel, who drew with Bayern Munich 1-1 last weekend and followed on Tuesday by drawing at Stuttgart 2-2. "Many people said we’d struggle with the absences of (injured forwards) Max Kruse and Joel Pohjanpalo. But we’re a team. It’s fun.”Dortmund had been hoping for its second win in two games under Terzic, who replaced the fired Lucien Favre on Sunday. Terzic started with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen on Tuesday but his team was forced to make mistakes by Urs Fischer’s well-organized home side. Fischer had two empty spots on his substitutes' bench due to injuries.The first big chance fell to Union’s Taiwo Awoniyi when Mats Hummels did just enough to put him off.Terzic evidently told his players to pressure their opponents for they pressed and harried any time Union’s players had the ball.Gio Reyna’s pressure on Friedrich set Moukoko on his way. He teed up the unmarked Jadon Sancho but the England forward fired off-target.A mistake from Thomas Meunier almost proved costly for the visitors. Awoniyi was thwarted by a fine save from Roman Bürki and Cedric Teuchert fired over the unguarded goal on the rebound. Sheraldo Becker had another great chance some 10 minutes later but shot weakly at Bürki.Moukoko came closer than anyone before the break when he crashed a shot off the right post.Awoniyi finally broke the deadlock from close range in the 57th when Grischa Prömel headed on a corner, but Moukoko equalized three minutes later with a rocket inside the left post after being played in by Raphaël Guerreiro.Then Dortmund’s defence left Friedrich free to head in the winner.Fans outside set off fireworks to celebrate. The game – like all others in the Bundesliga – was played without supporters present due to coronavirus restrictions.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Does a Monday matinee count as a Week 4 game? Maybe not, but you'll want to duck out of work for it anyway.
WASHINGTON — Quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner already are assured of a ninth consecutive winning season — every year they’ve been in the NFL with the Seahawks.A victory or a tie at Washington on Sunday would put Seattle in the playoffs for the eighth time in that span.That sort of consistent, continued success for coach Pete Carroll and Co. is precisely the sort of thing Ron Rivera would love to build with Washington, which is assured of extending its three-decade drought without a single 11-win season and owns a grand total of just one post-season win since 2005.And while there is a long way to go for that big-picture goal, Rivera at least has his club heading in the right direction. Four consecutive victories fueled largely by rookie Chase Young and a talented defence have lifted Washington to a 6-7 record and a spot alone atop the NFC East heading into its matchup with Seattle, which is 9-4 and tied for the NFC West lead.“This,” Rivera said, “is an opportunity to see where we are and where we’re headed as a football team.”Rivera, fired a year ago by the Carolina Panthers, is generating NFL Coach of the Year buzz, both for the on-field improvement with a team that was 3-13 last season and the fact that he’s done it while completing treatment for cancer.“He’s a terrific ball coach and he’s shown that. And he’s doing it again,” Carroll said. “To overcome all of the things — 1-5 and all that, and sick and everything else, and pandemic and you name it, new job — just a fantastic accomplishment.”Rivera prefers to merely appreciate that Washington is suddenly “relevant,” to use his word.“The biggest thing is we realize what we did the last four weeks or whatever doesn’t mean anything this coming Sunday,” he said.“If you go back and look at it,” continued Rivera, whose club’s recent run includes three road wins, two against previously unbeaten Pittsburgh and reigning NFC champion San Francisco, “this stretch was a stretch a lot of people didn’t think we had much of a chance.”CHASE-ING QBSYoung’s play speaks for itself: The No. 2 overall draft pick leads rookies with 5 1/2 sacks, and in the first half alone last week he produced a sack, a forced fumble and a 47-yard fumble return for a TD. What’s impressing his coaches and teammates is his sideline-stalking energy and enthusiasm.“It’s crazy unusual for a rookie, I think, to have the type of leadership that Chase has. Genuine leadership,” said Washington QB Alex Smith, who will miss the game with a right calf injury and be replaced as the starter by Dwayne Haskins.“I think a lot of young guys, especially high picks, I think you feel pressure to do it some way or somehow. I think Chase is so comfortable in his own skin and being who he is. ... He’s definitely unique."PROTECTING RUSSOne of Seattle’s big concerns is the health of starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has been bothered by a high-ankle sprain. Shell was injured in Seattle’s win over Arizona in Week 11, missed the next two games, then returned last week against the Jets before aggravating the injury and sitting out the second half.Cedric Ogbuehi and Chad Wheeler struggled as fill-ins. Jamarco Jones was used there as well, but has been out with a groin injury. Not ideal against Washington’s active defensive line filled with first-rounders.“They’re just loaded. They’re able to play a lot of base defence and be really effective with their four-man rush, but also how they play the run, too,” Carroll said about Washington. “It’s built around those guys.”BRINGING PRESSURENo team in the NFL has been better at getting to the quarterback lately than Seattle. After struggling to get regular pressure on QBs in the first half of the season, the Seahawks have 27 sacks over their past seven games, the most in the league during that span. Safety Jamal Adams leads Seattle with 8 1/2 sacks — the most by a defensive back in a season since the stat became official in 1982 — and four other players have at least three apiece.1,000 TIMES TWOWith a big game against Washington, wide receiver Tyler Lockett could join teammate DK Metcalf in reaching the 1,000-yard mark. Metcalf is second in the NFL with 1,180 yards receiving and averages 17.1 yards per catch. Lockett has 12 more catches than Metcalf (81 to 69) and has 886 yards. Only one time in franchise history did Seattle have two guys reach 1,000: Brian Blades and Joey Galloway in 1995. But there’s also this: Only two wideouts (Brandon Aiyuk of San Francisco and Amari Cooper of Dallas) had 100-yard games against Washington this season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLHoward Fendrich, The Associated Press
The Saints have to show a top-level NFC defense has a plan that can work against Patrick Mahomes and company.