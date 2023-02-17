The Week in Numbers: Europe's $850 bln energy pain

STORY: From Europe's giant energy spending, to Air India's massive plane order, this is the Week in Numbers.

$850 billion is the price paid by European countries to fight soaring energy costs.

That was the figure reported by the think tank Bruegel.

Europe spent big after Russia cut off most gas deliveries last year in retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

470 new planes was the mammoth order made by Air India.

It is the biggest-ever single order for new jets from Boeing and Airbus.

The deal is valued at around $100 billion at list prices.

N. Chandrasekaran is chairman of Air India’s new owner, the Tata Group:

"We are on part of going through a massive transformation because we are committed to building a world-class airline known for safety, on-time performance, the best of Indian hospitality and modern fleet and a wholesome experience for every passenger.”

362,000 vehicles are due to be recalled by Elon Musk's Tesla.

U.S. regulators warned the carmaker's Full Self-Driving driver-assistance system could cause crashes.

The fix involves a free over-the-air software update.

It's the latest setback for Tesla's driver assistance system, which faces regulatory and public scrutiny.

3,800 Ford employees in Europe could soon be out of work - most of them in Germany.

It's part of the car giant's drive to cut costs and be more competitive on EVs.

Ford is spending $50 billion to electrify its range and keep up to speed with the car market.

6.4% is what U.S. inflation fell to last month.

The figure was well below the highs of last year, but still far above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Prices still rose in January, though - partly because of rising costs for rental housing.