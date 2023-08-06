New week begins dry after showers end Sunday night
A German city had to deploy its fleet of snowploughs on Saturday after a freak storm blanketed the streets with up to a foot of hail.
The potential for stormy weather in many parts of B.C. and Alberta could put a damper on outdoor activities Sunday and Monday, so stay weather-aware and plan ahead as some areas could see large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.
Video of the rescue shows the waterlogged bird of prey bobbing up and down before being fished out with a net.
Many folks across Canada looking for a midsummer getaway may run into stormy skies this long holiday weekend
Climate change effects usually become clear over decades and centuries, but some alarming changes are looming, scientists fear.
Earlier this summer, two Canadians walked into a party in rural Germany. "Canadians?" joked the host. "I thought you'd smell more like smoke." It's been that kind of season. Floods, drought, warm waters lapping three coasts — but mostly wildfire smoke from sea to sea and overseas. Yes, this is climate change, scientists say, and expect more weather weirdness to come. "It's been a wild ride," said Danny Blair, co-director of the Prairie Climate Centre at the University of Winnipeg. "It's been a s
The bear approached the vehicle and reached into the window, scratching a man’s arm.
City officials in Juneau, Alaska, have issued an emergency declaration as a glacier lake outburst flood wreaks havoc near the city, where structures have been destroyed. The flooding is due to a break on Suicide Basin, a side basin on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Alaska's state capital. A glacial lake outburst flood occurs when a dam containing a glacial lake breaks.
Researchers found that as humans began to dominate, the extinction of large or mega herbivores correlated to an increase in fire activity. But experts warn that using modern day mammals as mowers may only help in specific situations. Jamie Mauracher explains.
With two-thirds of B.C.'s water basins at a Level 4 out of 5 water shortage, many parts of the province are bringing in strict water conservation. In Metro Vancouver, that means no watering of lawns, and plants must be watered early in the morning only.
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
Authorities identified a black bear as part of the group the internet dubbed 'Hank the Tank' for breaking in and damaging property in the Lake Tahoe area.
Tropical storm Eugene is strengthening in the Mexican Pacific and could become a hurricane in the next few hours as it moves parallel to the coast of the Baja California peninsula, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Sunday. Eugene was located 205 kilometers (127 miles) southwest of the peninsula and blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) moving at 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in a west-northwest direction, according to data from the Miami-based NHC. "Eugene could become a hurricane later today before starting to weaken on Monday," the NHC said in a report, adding that no coastal warnings were in effect.
WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday. PERN said there was no indication a third party had caused the leak, which follows a series of attacks on pipelines carrying Russian oil and gas since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. "PERN services have reached the damaged section of one of the lines of the western section of the Druzhba pipeline in the commune of Chodecz," PERN said earlier on Sunday.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A beloved bookstore in Vermont's small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. A nearby office supply and gift store did the same in 2011 because it liked a different space that came with a bonus: it was higher and farther from the river. But their moves to higher ground weren't enough to save them from flooding after torrential rains in July caused what some saw as the sta
MAYO, YUKON — Residents of the Yukon Village of Mayo are under an evacuation order as a wildfire inches closer to the small northern community. The Yukon Emergency Measures Organization says it issued the order at 1 p.m. Sunday due to hazards to life posed by the Talbot Creek wildfire. The order covers all properties from kilometres 35 to 66 along Yukon Highway 11, known as the Silver Trail. The order says RCMP will be involved in expediting the evacuation, and people are being asked to report t
Scientists were already warning about the effects of excessive pumping in 1982.
Slovenia has faced the worst-ever natural disaster in its history, Prime Minister Robert Golob said Saturday, after devastating floods caused damage estimated at half a billion euros ($550 million). Devastating floods on Thursday and Friday killed three people and destroyed roads, bridges and houses in the small Alpine country. Two thirds of the territory had been affected, Golob said.
In the wheelhouse of a crab boat named Heidi Sue, Mike Pettis watched the gray whale surface and shoot water through its blowhole. Tangled around its tail was a polypropylene rope used to pull up crab traps. It took two men with serrated knives 40 minutes to free the whale, which swam away with a small piece of rope still embedded in its skin. That was in 2004, off the waters of Waldport, Oregon. Pettis, a crab fisherman, said it’s the only time in his 44 years of fishing he has ever seen a whal
Part of Biden's efforts to address the climate crisis are in line with SCE's stated goals. Why is it quiet when its parent company's CEO opposes the plans?