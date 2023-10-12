Week 6 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream and skip | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro expressed support for general manager Ross Atkins on Thursday and acknowledged the need for improved communication and transparency with the team's players. Shapiro held his end-of-season media availability about a week after Toronto was swept in the first round of the playoffs for the third time in four years. "When we fall short of expectations, that responsibility and that accountability clearly lies with me," Shapiro said. "We've got work to do. Tha