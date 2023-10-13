Week 6 DFS Picks | Fantasy Football Live

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say the upper bowl at Commonwealth Stadium will be closed for the 2024 CFL season. The Elks say the move is aimed at improving the atmosphere at the outdoor stadium. Once a hot ticket, the Elks have been struggling to attract fans to Commonwealth, which has a capacity for 56,400 football fans. The Elks are averaging just over 25,000 fans this season, well down from the league-best average of 31,517 they drew in 2015. The team, which has struggled in recent seasons an