Week 6 DFS Picks | Fantasy Football Live
TJ Hernandez joins FFL to discuss a few significant DFS value picks for Week 6.
TJ Hernandez joins FFL to discuss a few significant DFS value picks for Week 6.
The Cleveland Browns player has also launched a new merchandise brand to support burn victims and research.
In just his second career game, Bedard put his full array of skills on display for his first NHL goal — one he created entirely on his own.
“I just hope he pulls through because the kids need him.”
Yankees president critical of Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays
The Edmonton Oilers may be coming into the year as Stanley Cup favourite, but they sure didn't play that way Wednesday night.
Plans to convert a 1930s cinema into a golf-themed dining venue have not gone down well with some locals
Blink and you would have missed it, but Shad Tuten’s fateful decision to move his ball mere inches excruciatingly cost him his dreams of a spot on the PGA Tour on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm after a household accident in September. Njoku showed off the injury on Instagram.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say the upper bowl at Commonwealth Stadium will be closed for the 2024 CFL season. The Elks say the move is aimed at improving the atmosphere at the outdoor stadium. Once a hot ticket, the Elks have been struggling to attract fans to Commonwealth, which has a capacity for 56,400 football fans. The Elks are averaging just over 25,000 fans this season, well down from the league-best average of 31,517 they drew in 2015. The team, which has struggled in recent seasons an
It's out with Hall and Oates and in with Kid Cudi and Steve Aoki as the Toronto Maple Leafs' longtime goal song was laid to rest on Wednesday.
Former Toronto pitcher Anthony Bass said he reached out to the MLB Players Association after the Blue Jays released him last June, and disagreed with general manager Ross Atkins' assertion that the move was a "baseball decision." The team designated Bass for assignment on June 9, nearly two weeks after he shared a social media post that supported anti-LGBTQ boycotts. Bass, in his first public comments since the mid-season imbroglio, said he was told by the MLBPA that there wasn't a grievance opp
Due to their tight cap situation, the Senators will have to play a man short for their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Byeong Hun An has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy because of a banned substance found in cough medicine sold over the counter in South Korea. The PGA Tour announced the three-month suspension Wednesday and said the 32-year-old An cooperated during the process and accepted his suspension. The FedEx Cup fall swing is primarily for players trying to secure their PGA Tour cards for next season.
Yes, Conor McGregor is the UFC's biggest draw, but Daniel Cormier isn't sure that he deserves to headline a milestone event.
In another huge shakeup days before UFC 294, Kamaru Usman has stepped up to replace Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev.
The league's decision to ban Pride Tape isn't sitting well with a number of NHL players — including the world's best.
Harry Maguire says he and Manchester United "will have a chat about things" if his game time continues to be limited by manager Erik ten Hag. Maguire - who was stripped of the club captaincy this summer - started his first match this season in Saturday's win over Brentford and is in Gareth Southgate's England squad for games with Australia and Italy.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks became the first team to hit four home runs in a postseason inning when Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno went deep off the Los Angeles Dodgers' Lance Lynn in NL Division Series Game 3 on Wednesday night. Arizona, which won the first two games at Dodger Stadium in the best-of-five series, went ahead when Perdomo led off the third with a drive to right-center on a 2-1 fastball. One out later, Marte hit a 428-foot drive to rig
Islam Makhachev thinks Alexander Volkanovski has nothing to lose by stepping in on short notice at UFC 294.