Week 3 Quick Slant - Should we panic about Joe Burrow & the Bengals?
The FFL team talks about what's happening with the Bengals in 2023.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
There are nine NFL teams with unblemished records after two weeks, but not all of them should be looking ahead to the playoffs already.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is embarking on a new chapter of his life. The 32-year-old from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., has officially announced his retirement from professional football. Duvernay-Tardif played six NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2014 to 2019, and then parts of two seasons, in 2021 and 2022, with the New York Jets. He was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2014 after playing at McGill University from 2010 to 2013. The offensive linesman, who re
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed its latest list of candidates for the Class of 2024. Nine players are eligible for the first time.
Who are fantasy managers freaking out about most heading into Week 3's action? Andy Behrens seeks clarity over chaos.
He reportedly sustained the injury during 1-on-1 drills.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
The Fox News host fumbled her take on the alleged fatal beating of a New England Patriots fan.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday, saying he needs to tend to himself and his family. “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family,” he said in a statement. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history.” Williams' resignation comes just two games into his second season with the Bears. He missed last week's loss at Tampa Bay for what the team said were pe
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes the hit that ended B rowns running back Nick Chubb's season on Monday night was unfortunate but not dirty. Fitzpatrick dove at Chubb's legs in an effort to stop the Cleveland star near the Pittsburgh goal line early in the second quarter of what eventually became a 26-22 Steelers victory. Chubb had Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb on his back when Fitzpatrick struck Chubb's left leg. The leg stayed planted on the Acrisure Stadium turf
Ryder Cup legend Nick Faldo has no patience for fellow European stars who jumped to LIV.
Which players should we temper expectations for in fantasy Week 3?
The NFL season is beginning to take shape after two weeks, but the Week 3 slate could provide some additional important lessons.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tore the ACL in his left knee in practice Thursday, a major setback for a defense off to a great start in 2023. The team said an MRI confirmed the ACL tear and that while there was no timetable for a return, the 2021 All-Pro was expected to miss the rest of the season. Diggs was seen leaving the team's headquarters on crutches. He had his first interception of the season in last week's 30-10 victory over the New York Jets. Diggs is tied
The Blue Jays have the American League's most difficult remaining schedule, but their path to the playoffs is now crystal clear.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
Daryl Watts took a financial hit when the Premier Hockey League was bought out and the Professional Women's Hockey League took its place. The 24-year-old forward from Toronto signed a two-year contract in January with the PHF's Toronto Six that would have paid her a league-record US$150,000 in 2023-24. Within weeks of the Six winning the PHF championship Isobel Cup, it was announced that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter had bought out the PHF and had also reached a collective bargaining
Israel Adesanya breaks silence on his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Tyrone Taylor homered twice and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Wednesday night to take another step toward their second NL Central title in three years. Donaldson homered off Zack Thompson (5-7), the former AL MVP’s second home run since he was released by the New York Yankees and signed by Milwaukee. Twelve of Donaldson’s 22 big league hits this year have been home runs. Mark Canha hit a three-