Week 2 Quick Slant - The Steelers Have Issues

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson doesn't know exactly what happened. One minute the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was racing upfield early in the third quarter against San Francisco last Sunday with the ball in his hands, the next he was making his way down the tunnel with a member of the training staff, his right hamstring throbbing and his immediate future seriously in doubt. “I was just trying to make a play,” Johnson said Thursday. “I put my foot in the ground and then just kind of fell