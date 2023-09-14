Week 2 Fantasy Game Changers
The FFL team discusses a trio of players who could potentially wreak havoc on Sunday.
The FFL team discusses a trio of players who could potentially wreak havoc on Sunday.
The Blue Jays drew another small crowd against the Rangers on Wednesday, but the fans that were in attendance made their voices heard.
Bryan Shelton, father and coach of Ben Shelton, calls out Novak Djokovic after the Serbian imitated his son's phone celebration when he beat him in the U.S. Open semis.
The current Maple Leafs team is best known for regular-season success and postseason disappointments. How does that affect public sentiment?
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
Dustin Johnson believes he should have been selected for Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Rome in two weeks’ time and contends he was rejected only because of his membership of the LIV Golf League.
Waiting for the Duke of Sussex at the athletics track, a deafening roar rises from the stands. But the spectators at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf aren’t watching out for the Duke, they’re cheering on the sick and injured athletes who are giving everything they’ve got.
The NBA board of governors just approved a new policy that prohibits a team from resting two star players in the same game. A "star" is defined as someone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the last three years. We went through every team ...
The Oilers have yet to reach the mountaintop in the Connor McDavid era, but there are plenty of players doing their part.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Blue Jays are in desperate need of some power, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been providing it lately.
Max Verstappen has told Toto Wolff to focus on his own team after he called the Dutchman’s record winning streak “completely irrelevant” and “for Wikipedia”.
It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan 'Dream Team,' but now that professional players are so meh about it, I'd rather see college players represent us.
Xander Schauffele might already have written Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team speech. The reigning Olympic champion has declared that it will take “nothing special” for Team USA to win in Rome in two weeks’ time, despite the Americans not prevailing on European soil for 30 years.
Andy Behrens tries to help your fantasy football night terrors by gauging the level of panic we should have with some players off to a slow start.
Charles Barkley and wife Maureen Blumhardt share one child
Sal Vetri highlights five players to trade away and two to target for fantasy managers looking to make a deal this week.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
Let’s wrap up the full FIBA experience with those who emerged, those who impressed and someone who could benefit from toning things down.