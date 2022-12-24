Week 16 Christmas Eve Surprises

Matt Harmon and Tank Williams offer up a few Christmas Eve sleeper picks for fantasy managers.

Video Transcript

Tank and I are here to tell you who are going to be some surprise players on Christmas Eve. Tank, all of our relatives, friends, and family, they're pretty surprised that the NFL's going to dominate this entire holiday. But beyond that surprise, tell us who some of the players that might be surprising fantasy managers will be on the Saturday slate.

I think Darius Slayton may be someone that will surprise folks on this Saturday slate just for the simple fact that his quarterback is Daniel Jones. And when I looked at Daniel Jones' stats, this dude has only thrown over 200 passing yards five times this year. But that being said, he did throw over 300 yards in the game. And guess who he faces this week, the Minnesota Vikings.

Whenever a team goes against the Minnesota Vikings, you can bet heavily on that pass game because the Minnesota pass defense is straight trash. I feel like this is an opportunity for the New York Giants to get that pass offense on track. We could even get a sneaky shoot out on this one too if Daniel Jones could be on his P's and Q's. But regardless,

Slayton is showing that he can be a competent wide receiver for the New York Giants. And I expect that to continue this week as well.

I'm going to stay in that game and talk about another wide receiver. And I think we get a repeat of a Saturday surprise here with K.J. Osborn on the Minnesota Vikings. Look, I know it's-- I know it's kind of chasy. He had that big game that absolutely out of nowhere eruption game against the Colts. But I think he can run it back here, Tank. It's interesting. When you watch K.J. Osborn, they've got him playing the slot receiver role.

All summer, we had to talk about Justin Jefferson in the Cooper Kupp role, Justin Jefferson of the Cooper Kupp role. And it's K.J. Osborn as the slot receiver in Kevin O'Connell's offense.

[LAUGHS]

I think it does fit him pretty well because he's a very explosive guy, but you've got to tighten up the fundamentals a little bit. He's a little bit sloppy with the route running, stuff like that. But the explosiveness is there. He can get open. He still ran a route on 87% of the drop backs last week. I think that usage is going to be similar. And, man, that Giants secondary has been giving it up to big play threats like Jahan Dotson. I think K.J. Osborn can get it done this week.

Yeah, my next play that I'm talking about is Marquise Goodwin. I know he's a repeat. He's not only a ball on the budget, but he's someone that may save your fantasy season because I know a lot of guys are dealing with the loss of Tyler Lockett. But here, it's out. Andy has already talked about how trash that Kansas City defense has been playing as of late. And he should be able to fill in on the opposite side of DK Metcalf.

DK should get most of the coverage from the defense, which should give him some one on one coverage on the other side. I think he'll be able to take advantage of that. He's shown the ability to have multiple touchdown games early in the season. I'm not saying he's going to have a multiple touchdown game this week.

But playing against the Kansas City Chiefs and having opportunity to possibly chase behind Patrick Mahomes and a lot of points, Geno should have to sling it around. He should be a main beneficiary of that. Make sure you get my man, Marquise Goodwin, if you don't already have him on your roster.

Man, I just hope I can survive the loss of Tyler Lockett this week. I think it might sink a couple of my teams that I really, really care about.

[LAUGHS]

Tank, I know you know this because you had this guy. And again, I know I'm cursing another player here by putting him in the show twice. You had this guy in your DFS lineup, but I'm not sure a lot of people know that J.K. Dobbins actually leads the NFL in rushing in the last two weeks. 245 yards for J.K. Dobbins. And the guy even admits he's not all the way back. His explosiveness isn't all the way back.

You can see that when he gets into the open field. Well, he's still been exploding for a lot of rushing yards of late. Obviously, the match-up was great last week against the Cleveland Browns. He's still splitting that backfield with Gus Edwards for sure. That's going to be the thing here. But, man, we got another great match-up here against the Atlanta Falcons. Alvin Kamara had 91 yards.

That was his most yardage since week six or something crazy like that. I really think, when you look at J.K. Dobbins, he is going to be the focal point of this Ravens offense. The rushing production has been there. It should be there yet again. The Ravens just signed Sammy Watkins off the street. Tank, that's how down bad they are in the passing game. We should see the ball in Dobbins' belly and Gus Edwards' belly an awful lot against the Falcons on Christmas Eve.