Week 15 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season.
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season.
There's a pretty straightforward scenario in which Cousins can join the Browns this upcoming offseason, and it'd be good for both parties. It also won't be easy, but with this QB and this franchise, what has been lately?
The 30,000-foot view of the Pavia decision: It not only paves the way for all junior college players to gain an additional year, but it may invite even more legal challenges over the NCAA's eligibility rules.
While several of this winter's top stars have already signed, some free agents' markets are still heating up.
The NCAA keeps taking legal losses.
Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that, unless the Jets release him, he will contemplate his football future once the season is over.
With three games left in the regular season, Charles McDonald sizes up a sad race for the top pick, lavishes godlike praise on Josh Allen, and laughs at an awesomely bad game from the weekend.
TGL's technological wizardry debuted this week with an impressive display of indoor golf.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.
Patrick Mahomes left last week’s win over the Browns early, and he was diagnosed with a “mild” high ankle sprain.
It’s been a bad week for Doug Gottlieb, who got into a social media spat with ESPN’s Adam Schefter days before Wednesday’s loss.
Dalton Del Don examines five fantasy stars with different reasons to give us concern when we need them most.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen spins forward some key Week 15 results for managers heading into their playoff semifinals.
In this jam-packed episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon break down each top NFL contender's biggest concern that could send them home early in January.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
SMU got the nod as the last team in the playoff over Alabama.
There's an interesting situation brewing at the top of the NFC right now. Three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — could potentially end the season with the same record.
Think about how bad that win over the Raiders had to feel in order to make this move.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap Week 15 highlights, including Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD performance and Josh Allen’s record-setting game. They debate the NFL’s turf controversy, discuss Mahomes’ injury impact, and in *"Tell Us How You Really Feel, Gerald,"* Gerald backs Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Plus, standout players and bold Week 16 predictions.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 quarterback rankings.
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will play in prime time while fighting for a playoff berth.