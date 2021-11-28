Week 12 Player Props
Minty Bets and Matt Harmon offer up their favorite player props for Week 12.
Brady Tkachuk told anyone who would hear it how he felt about the incident.
The Raptors have the tools, it’s just up to them to put the pieces together.
The Blue Jays have reportedly added a reliable reliever to their bullpen.
Baker Mayfield isn't fully healthy yet, but he's reportedly feeling better than he has in a month.
Kanter will also reportedly become a U.S. citizen on Monday.
Scott Mellanby has resigned from his role as the assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.
The Matt Murray experiment may be over in Ottawa.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Dalton Del Don helps with all your sit-start questions for every Week 12 matchup on tap.
Get your DFS lineups ready with TJ Hernandez's Week 12 deep-dive.
John Wall hasn't played this season so the Rockets could find a trade partner.
The Western Mustangs and Saskatchewan Huskies advanced to the Vanier Cup in very different ways.
The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
Florida State still had a chance to beat Florida. Until it didn’t.
A ballcarrier must stop as soon as his helmet gets ripped off. Pierce didn't care and wanted to score that TD.
Billy Napier has led Louisiana to four division titles and one Sun Belt championship in four seasons.
Tank Williams explains why the Indy QB should have a spot on your roster in week 12.
Matt Harmon explains why the SF QB should have a spot on your roster in week 12.
Andy Behrens explains why the NYG TE should have a spot on your roster in week 12.