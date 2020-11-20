Week 11 is about redemption and statement wins | More Football
The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Ibaka will always hold a special place for the Raptors and the City of Toronto.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect.Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record with a 27-3 win in Jacksonville on Sunday.Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras.Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defences. Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He found Chris Claypool and Eric Ebron for scores.Diontae Johnson finished with 12 catches for 111 yards.James Conner ran 13 times for 89 yards, showing some life for a struggling ground game.Of course, it all came against one of the NFL’s worst and most dysfunctional franchises. The Jaguars (1-9) tied a single-season record by losing its ninth straight.Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions. Former Jaguars defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, a game captain, tipped one pass that led to Fitzpatrick's first pick at the 2-yard line. The Steelers turned that into a touchdown that turned the game in the second quarter.Fellow rookie James Robinson was Jacksonville’s lone bright spot. He ran 17 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.The Jaguars dropped to 41-100 in owner Shad Khan’s nine-year tenure. He tied former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100 losses. Khan hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse.WATCH YOUR STEPSteelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to injure a foot while stepping on an official’s yellow flag. Smith-Schuster was jogging off the field in the fourth, winced and started hobbling after his cleat landed funny on the weighted part of the flag. He got checked out on the sideline and did not return.SACK STREAKThe Steelers extended their sack streak to 67 consecutive games. Stephon Tuitt got to Luton for a 9-yard loss on a third-and-14 play in the third quarter. It was Pittsburgh’s 37th sack of the season, which leads the NFL.KEY INJURIESSteelers: Cornerback Joe Haden left in the third and did not return. He had his right knee wrapped in ice on the bench. Tight end Zach Gentry (knee) was ruled out in the first half.Jaguars: Defensive end Josh Allen, a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie last season, injured his left knee in the third and was helped off the field. He was ruled out a short time later. Jacksonville lost three more defensive backs after starting the game without rookie CJ Henderson and fellow cornerback Sidney Jones. Cornerbacks Tre Herndon (knee) and Chris Claybrooks (groin) and safety Daniel Thomas (arm) left in the second half. Left guard Andrew Norwell (arm) was ruled out in the third.UP NEXTSteelers: Host AFC North rival Baltimore on Thanksgiving night. Pittsburgh overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win the first meeting 28-24 earlier this month.Jaguars: Stay in the AFC North and host Cleveland next Sunday. Jacksonville has won three straight in the series.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
The Ravens and Titans started their feisty battle prior to kickoff and needed more than four quarters to decide a winner.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start, the much-maligned Carolina defence earned its first shutout since 2015 and the Panthers defeated the Detroit Lions 20-0 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.Walker, a former XFL player, was made the starter less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury.Walker did plenty well, connecting on a perfect 52-yard strike to D.J. Moore along with a well-placed 17-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel. But he also had two terrible mistakes, twice throwing interceptions in the red zone, essentially hitting the defender right in the hands.Still he did enough to win, as Moore had seven catches for 127 yards and Samuel had eight grabs for 70 yards. Mike Davis ran for 64 yards and a touchdown.Matthew Stafford, who played despite a thumb injury that prevented him from taking a snap under centre all week in practice, finished 18 of 33 for 178, He was sacked five times as the Lions were blanked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009, his rookie season — although he didn't play in that game.Carolina's two biggest issues this season have been scoring points in the third quarter on offence and getting off the field on third down on defence. They cured both Sunday.Walker completed his first nine passes of the second half for 90 yards, including his first career TD pass to Samuel in the right corner of the end zone as the Panthers (4-7) scored a season-high 10 points in the third quarter.Carolina's defence, which was allowing opponents to covert a season-high 55.3% of third- down opportunities, limited the Lions to 3 of 14 on them. Indeed, nothing went right for the Lions (4-6).Even when Stafford completed an apparent 51-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, it was called back because of an illegal formation. And the normally reliable Matt Prater missed a 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.It didn't help that the Lions were without three important skill position players: running back D’Andre Swift, wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola.But the Panthers were in even worse shape injury-wise.Carolina played without five starters, including Bridgewater, running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Russell Okung, right guard John Miller, and cornerback Donte Jackson.It was an amazing turnaround for the Panthers' defence, which had allowed 32.7 points per game over the last four games and forced just two punts. On Sunday, the Panthers forced a season-high six punts.INJURIESLions: Cornerback Phil Ford left in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.Panthers: Panthers right guard Dennis Daley left in the second quarter with a head injury and did not return.UP NEXTLions: a a short turnaround as they return home to face the Texans on Thanksgiving Day.Panthers: face another NFC North foe at the Vikings on Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Reed, The Associated Press
The All-Star guard has struck a chord with the Jazz since arriving in Utah. Now, it looks like he's sticking around for a while.
Raptors still in the hunt for Marc Gasol, and have shown interest in veteran forward Markieff Morris.
The Kings have 48 hours to match the deal.
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.
There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?
Juju Smith-Schuster suffered one of the weirder injuries of the season.
Watch the highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
In his first NFL start, the do-everything Taysom Hill led the Saints to a win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Steelers defense had fun against rookie Jake Luton.
Watch all the highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Four Canadian runners set personal-best times in an official 10,000-metre race on a cool Saturday night in Burnaby, B.C., led by Luc Bruchet, who was 49 ½ seconds shy of the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard. The Vancouver resident's time of 28 minutes 17.33 seconds at Swangard Stadium is the fastest 10,000 on Canadian soil since Jeff Schiebler ran 28:07.06 at the 2001 world championships at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium. "It's still a long way to the standard but I know I can give the 28-minute barrier a good crack in a bigger race," said Bruchet, who was 37th in the 5,000 in his 2016 Olympic debut at Rio. "It's still possible to get [on the Canadian team] on the ranking system. I'll be trying to run as fast as I can over the 5,000 and 10,000." Bruchet, 29, ranked 62nd and 123rd in the world across those distances before Saturday's event, the second in the Saturday Night Lights Endurance Series organized by B.C. Athletics. His 2019 season best of 13:30.36 in the 5,000 is a little more than 16 seconds above the 13:13.50 Olympic standard. 'Nostalgic place to race' Finishing behind Bruchet on Saturday was Vancouver's Kieran Lumb (28:17.55), John Gay of Kelowna, B.C. (28:18.10) and 2016 Olympian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, who led early on and clocked 28:45.42, three seconds off Alain Bordeleau's Quebec record. "There were a couple of coaches but not another soul in the stands," said Bruchet, a three-time Canadian cross-country champion. "It felt pretty weird being in a large venue like Swangard [with a capacity of 5,000 to 7,500]. It was cool we had 20 to 25 fans along the back straight. "For me it's a nostalgic place to race as the B.C. high school championships used to always occur there. With all the craziness in the world lately it felt awesome to run a real race." Lumb, Gay and Bruchet are confirmed for a third SNL race in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic on Dec. 5 at Swangard, complete with a timing crew and officials. Justin Kent, who qualified to represent Canada at the half marathon world championship in Poland before Athletics Canada withdrew its team days before the October race, did not compete Saturday. He is focused on preparing for his marathon debut in Arizona next month. Former University of British Columbia runner Theo Hunt ran 3 km as a time trial while Burnaby's Cam Proceviat paced the foursome through 3,000 metres.
Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a max, 5-year, $195 million extension with the Utah Jazz.
The Ducks beat UCLA 38-35 and moved up two spots thanks to Indiana's loss.
The title fight is the second to be pulled from the card.
Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.