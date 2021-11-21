Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers

The Canadian Press

TURIN, Italy (AP) — If Alexander Zverev’s performance this weekend is any indication, a lot can be expected from the third-ranked German in 2022. Zverev beat the top two players in consecutive matches to earn his second title at the ATP Finals. After eliminating No. 1 Novak Djokovic over three sets in the semifinals, Zverev put on a dominant performance in Sunday’s final, beating No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4. The title culminates quite a year for Zverev, who also won the gold medal at the Toky