Week 10 NFL games to binge, stream and skip

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon provides a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the NFL’s week 10 action, identifying the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MATT HARMON: Here are the games you need to binge, stream, and skip in week 10 of the NFL season. Starting in the binge category, let's talk 49ers at Jaguars. I think this is a litmus test game for both of these two teams coming off their bye week. On the Jacksonville side, we haven't seen Trevor Lawrence have an eruption fantasy game just yet this year. But I think he's playing really well. And I'm fascinated to see how he and Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk match up against a 49ers pass defense that's been a little leaky. And Steve Wilks is coming from the booth to the sideline. Does that give them an energy-based jolt? I can't wait to watch that part of it.

On the 49ers side, look, I think the extreme positive takes of Brock Purdy to start the year were foolish. I think the extreme negative takes on Brock Purdy right now at this point are also foolish. The truth is somewhere in the middle. And I've got my eye on Deebo Samuel likely returning in this game coming off the bye week. The Jacksonville Jaguars, according to fantasy points data, play zone coverage at the fourth highest rate. Deebo typically destroys zone coverage. So keep an eye on that particular matchup.

For the stream category, let's talk Denver Broncos going to Buffalo to take on the Bills. For the Bills, this is not a cupcake matchup. The Broncos pass defense allowed an 80.9 passer rating in the three games before the bye. They got a little bit more serious on the back end there. So Josh Allen and this remade 11 personnel offense, we need to see a good moment out of them. I like Khalil Shakir, the role he's playing. Dalton Kincaid, I know he had the fumble. But he is on fire right now. He could be a top 10 fantasy tight end rest of season.

And lastly, in the skip category, I've got the Atlanta Falcons going to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. The Falcons, no team is deserved to be in the skip category more than what that nonsense that's happening right now in Atlanta. So nothing on them. On the Cardinals, though, I am at least interested. I'll check out this offense with Kyler Murray. I mean, he might not run like he used to coming off this injury. But I think he makes Marquise Brown a must-start fantasy receiver. It makes Trey McBride interesting.

Michael Wilson may be a deep sleeper, the rookie receiver there. And if and when James Conner gets back, he could be a workhorse back. So I am kind of curious to see what Kyler Murray looks like in this Cardinals offense right now. And honestly, I think the Cardinals are pretty interested too. I don't think they're just moonwalking to a new quarterback next year. Kyler Murray could be their guy long term. And we'll see how it starts here in week 10.

[MUSIC PLAYING]