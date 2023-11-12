Week 10 Inactives: Ja’Marr Chase to play; Lions RBs ready to roll

Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon react to the latest injury news before Sunday’s Week 10 main slate kicks off.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: It is Week 10. I am Andy Behrens. I'm joined by the great Matt Harmon. He's a paid spokesperson for big receiver. And we are going to take a look at a few key actives and inactives heading into Sunday's slate. The early window, it's full of trouble. we've got Tee Higgins. He picked up a hamstring issue this week. He's out in Week 10. Ja'Marr Chase, he's hurting. He's got a back issue. We expect him to play.

Nico Collins picked up a calf injury. He's out. Justin Jefferson, not yet activated from IR. So we have receiver problems all over the place. And the late games, of course, we have James Conner, who's coming back from IR along with Kyler Murray coming back from IR for the Cardinals. We also have David Montgomery making his return from a rib injury.

Matt, let's focus on that Houston-Cincinnati game. It seemed so appealing just a few days ago. But now, all of the best receivers are, either out or they're damaged. Who is left that should be of interest to fantasy managers?

MATT HARMON: Andy, we talk about like, oh, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, they're dinged up. Tyler Boyd's next man up. It actually really hasn't been the case the last two years. I was talking about this on the podcast with Scott that Tyler Boyd has actually gone over 70 yards in just two games the last two seasons. And both of those games, he went over 100. And both of those games featured Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. So that doesn't necessarily point to like, oh, yeah. Well, Tyler Boyd is a must start in fantasy this week. The other options there are like Trenton Irwin. I wouldn't be surprised if Trenton Irwin has a better game than Tyler Boyd. Because he profiles more as an outside receiver, who is actually filling in the roles for Higgins on the outside, or Chase when he needs to come off the field and stuff like that.

So that's the Bengals. The Texans are honestly a little more complicated too because Nico Collins has a pure and singular role on that team, as the X receiver. Tank Dell is a guy they play inside and out. He's mostly a flanker. He primarily lines up outside. I think he, obviously, gets a fantasy boost here because he's proven to be a guy with a really high ceiling. A low floor, but a really high ceiling. I think he's worth chasing in this match-up.

The two guys there that are available and could be picked up are Robert Woods and Noah Brown. Brown went off last week. He's primarily been lining up in the slot. But could he move to that X receiver position, Andy, and be more of an outside option? And then that leaves Robert Woods, the older veteran, who's primarily been playing in the slot, as the guy that's going to pick up the slack on the inside, where the Bengals have been more vulnerable.

And really, Andy, what nobody will say, no fantasy analyst wants to go to the mat for this player. Dalton Schultz might be a top five tight end on the week.

ANDY BEHRENS: Yeah. I saw where you were going there. That is absolutely true. I think I've got him top six right now. He's a very strong play this week. I mentioned David Montgomery's return just a moment ago. And I think we need to talk about that Lions backfield situation a little bit. When healthy earlier in the season, Montgomery was absolutely dominating the backfield work. And fantasy managers were outraged, the Jahmyr Gibbs zealots, completely heated off the rails.

But also, Montgomery, at the time, was very good. He is a very good back. He had six touchdowns in five games earlier this year. He was averaging 90 scrimmage yards per week. Of course, Gibbs has blown up recently without Montgomery on the field. He had-- what? 315 total yards in his last two. He's been great. The Lions have a nice problem on their hands. I think that's pretty clear.

Dan Campbell has been asked a lot about this. And he said a lot of different things about his backfield in recent days. He's definitely suggested that Gibbs has earned additional touches. But he also keeps describing David Montgomery as the high volume thumper in his backfield. And when he throws out numbers, he throws out like 20 carries a game. I've got Montgomery about seven spots higher in the ranks this week. But I think both guys clearly playable as high upside options in a pretty messy bye week.

OK. Here's hoping that you guys can all navigate all of injuries, and the uncertainty, and the usual NFL chaos. And let's go get a win.