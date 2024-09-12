Week 1 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
A'ja Wilson broke Jewel Lloyd's single-season record early on Wednesday night in their matchup with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
Kraft's Patriots have won six Super Bowls since the Cowboys last reached the NFC title game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
Francis previously gave up a ninth-inning home run to end a no-hit bid against the Angels in August.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Curt Hogg discuss the Brewers' success in 2024, Jackson Chourio’s impressive rookie season, the Cubs being a disappointment so far and whether the Braves or Mets will make the postseason.
The initial diagnosis for Love said he might not return until October.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to parse through the biggest storylines of the week as the trio attempt to determine what is news and what is noise.
Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to get some takes off both mild and spicy variety off their chest as they give their thoughts on Week 1 of NFL action.
Realignment has doubled and in some cases tripled conference travel for less visible sports than football.
Jeanty has scored nine TDs and is averaging over 10 yards a carry through two weeks.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a long look at Alabama's game vs. South Florida, play a new game of "NIL" and share which games they're watching this upcoming weekend.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
Daniel Jones could be in for a long season.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
Cleveland's trade for Deshaun Watson was the ultimate sign of talent trumping everything — even allegations of sexual assault. What will the Browns do now that Watson isn't performing on the field and is in more trouble off it?
