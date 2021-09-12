Week 1 Player Props
Minty Bets and Matt Harmon offer up their favorite player props for Week 1.
Raducanu is the first US Open women's champion from Great Britain since Virginia Wade in 1968.
The 58-year-old former champion didn't stand much of a chance.
Seeing Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu take down some of the best women's tennis players in the world almost feels like the start of something bigger.
Anderson Silva needed less than 90 seconds to knock out Tito Ortiz on Saturday night.
The sports world sent out heartfelt tributes on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
New York's two baseball teams came together for one powerful moment at Citi Field on Saturday night.
Leylah Fernandez captivated the tennis world with her US Open run.
WINNIPEG — A pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday. Starting QB Zach Collaros completed 18-of-23 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns while Sean McGuire, his backup, scored three touchdowns as the Bombers trounced the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-9 in a CFL slugfest. The game was played before a sold-out Banjo Bowl crowd of 33,134 fully vaccinated fans at IG Field. Collaros completed touchdown passes of 39 yards to wide receiver Darvin Adams and 52 yards to slot
Cristiano Ronaldo reminded Manchester United fans that he still has skills.
The Blue Jays' roster looks a lot different from the start of the season. Here are the surging club's most notable mid-season moves.
Samsung Lions pitcher Mike Montgomery did not handle his ejection well on Friday.
Jordan Mailata picked his position because he watched the film "The Blind Side."
Only two men and three women have accomplished a calendar-year Grand Slam in history.
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Cooper Marody to a US$750,000, one-year contract extension on Saturday.
Novak Djokovic will only have to get past Daniil Medvedev to accomplish something not seen in men's tennis since 1969.
Leylah Fernandez's father and coach, Jorge, got emotional when describing how special it is to represent Canada on a stage as grand as the US Open.
The Texans are set to pay Deshaun Watson $10 million to ride the bench.
Felix Auger-Aliassime's dream of playing in a US Open men's final will have to wait another year.
The Toronto Raptors are indeed coming home — finally.
The boy reportedly told his mother, "The bodybuilder saved me."