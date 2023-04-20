Wednesday's Top 10 Plays
Must-see plays from Jamal Murray, John Konchar and Bam Adebayo headline Wednesday's Top 10 Plays.
Must-see plays from Jamal Murray, John Konchar and Bam Adebayo headline Wednesday's Top 10 Plays.
A retired builder has told how his dog potentially saved his leg - by chewing his toe "to the bone" while he was asleep. David Lindsay was taking a nap on his sofa when his wife's scream woke him up. After being rushed to hospital, doctors told him he had lost the feeling in his feet due to two blocked arteries in his legs.
Bare Necessities offers cruises where the guests can be naked at sea. Kat Whitmire, a vice president of sales, has been attending them since 1997.
Authorities say Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is ‘armed and dangerous’ after incident in North Carolina
Ms Greene was barred from speaking further during the hearing
The former president issued the most petulant response to the Twitter billionaire's admission to Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support."
GoFundMe and TwitterThe father of Kaylin Gillis, the 20-year-old New York woman authorities say was shot dead when her SUV pulled into the wrong driveway this weekend, eviscerated his daughter’s accused killer at a press conference Wednesday, saying he hopes the suspect “dies in jail.”The fiery words from Andrew Gillis came just minutes after a judge in Upstate New York ordered 65-year-old Kevin Monahan to be held without bail against his lawyers’ pleas. Prosecutors said additional charges again
She's in her sliving era.
Despite being close to 50 years old, the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun has filled an important role in Ukraine's air-defense network.
The Russians would linger in their positions and fail to take cover, making themselves easy targets, said the drone unit leader, per The Daily Beast.
Trump claims Biden ‘crime family’ would be ‘Watergate times 10’ if not for ‘fake news’
Who are King Charles III's coronation guests? Who is and isn't going to King Charles III's coronation? Here's what we know about the coronation guestlist...
Toronto's playoff demons returned in droves to start Game 1 as the Leafs found themselves down 3-0 after 20 minutes, and the home crowd let them have it.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Jim Jordan alleging unconstitutional interference with the investigation and prosecution of Donald Trump.
Julianne Hough got busy showing off her toned abs and legs in a little yellow bikini in new photos on Instagram. Jules created Kinrgy, her own workout platform.
Alexandra Daddario dropped Instagram photos that show off a peek of her epic abs and legs in a bikini top. The actress loves acupuncture and outdoor activities.
Behar returned to The View after an Italian vacation and a brief hiatus due to a cold.
‘I didn’t want to be with anybody else, and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,’ Blake Walsh says
Judge tells former president: ‘Events happen during postponements. Sometimes they can make matters worse’