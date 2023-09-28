Wednesday's best in < 10 minutes
Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes the founding member of the 40/70 club, plus Yordan Alvarez hits a frozen rope 442 feet in this edition of FastCast
Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes the founding member of the 40/70 club, plus Yordan Alvarez hits a frozen rope 442 feet in this edition of FastCast
Mike Tindall is normally very private about his life with his equestrian wife, and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall but made a candid revelation about their marriage. See details.
Here's the latest fantasy trade tips from Sal Vetri, including buy-low and sell-high candidates ahead of Week 4!
Patrick Reed filed two lawsuits against 18 journalists and media organizations last year seeking more than a combined $1 billion.
The more you observe at the Ryder Cup, the more you feel that it should be rebranded as “bring your wife to work week”. It is the one moment in the sporting calendar where significant others are treated less as adornments than as central pieces of the pageant.
The pair, who overlapped with the Jays organization from 2015 to 2018, apparently did not have a warm reunion.
Rory McIlroy says he was left in tears after a video message from caddie Harry Diamond was played at Monday's Ryder Cup Team Europe meeting.
Tyrrell Hatton was in playful mood here in the Ryder Cup media centre on Wednesday, wondering why Jon Rahm does not curse in his native tongue and challenging his prospective foursomes partner to “a swear-off”.
Snow was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, but was able to remain with the Flames organization thanks to groundbreaking treatment.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.
Padraig Harrington has warned that it is not only American fans who behave “awfully” at Ryder Cups, claiming that US players have told him that they have been the targets of abuse in matches held in Europe.
Justin Thomas was a hotly debated Ryder Cup pick, but he's not worried about the social media noise.
Identifying the players being overvalued the most by fantasy hockey managers this season.
It appears Mark Hunt has been dealt one final blow in his legal battle with the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar.
Sean Payton has become the victim of his own high expectations, as the bold claims he made about the Broncos are lingering amid an 0-3 start.
After lusting after Kevin Durant last offseason and Damian Lillard this summer, the Raps have once again been left in the dust. Now comes the hard part.
Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift’s visit to the Chiefs game: “I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Ahead of their title-fight rematch at UFC 294, watch Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira to become lightweight champion.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle pitcher George Kirby could crack a joke about what happened afterward. In the moment, it was just confusion. There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby and the Mariners in the sixth inning of their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from home plate umpire David Rackley wh
The Toronto Blue Jays' closer is coming off two straight disastrous outings.