Wednesday's best in < 10 minutes

The Twins advance in the postseason for the first time since 2002, plus Bryson Stott hits a grand slam on this edition of FastCast
Toronto manager John Schneider made a bold move to pull Jose Berrios early in Game 2 and it immediately backfired.
Chris Bassitt may be on a heater, but Jose Berrios is the right pitcher for the Blue Jays to lean on in the second game of their wild-card series.
The Blue Jays' 2023 season was billed as a campaign to grow into a serious contender. After getting swept in Minnesota, any sign of progress is absent.
The New York Mets were awarded a 1-0 win over the Marlins in the game suspended by rain on Sept. 28, with Miami's two-run rally in the ninth voided because the inning was not completed. The game would have been resumed Monday had it impacted the postseason but was not because the Marlins were assured of the second NL wild card and Arizona the third. Major League Baseball, after consulting the Elias Sports Bureau, said Wednesday the score reverted to 1-0 under 7.02 (b) (4) (A) of the Official Bas
A look at how Minnesota and Toronto's starting pitching, bullpens, offence, defence and baserunning stack up ahead of the AL wild-card clash.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series at Milwaukee after he was struck by a backswing. When Milwaukee's Brice Turang struck out swinging to lead off the second inning, his bat hit Moreno's helmet. The game was delayed for several minutes to allow Moreno to get examined. After Moreno took a few warmup pitches, he stayed in the game for the remainder of the second. But José Herrera took over at catcher in the bottom of the third. Moreno
With the win, the Twins snapped an 18-game playoff losing streak that dated back to 2004.
Australian tennis player Marc Polmans was disqualified from the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday for striking the umpire in the face with a ball on match point.
The pluses and minuses of starting Kyle Lowry for Heat.
MINNEAPOLIS — Just like every player in the Blue Jays clubhouse, Alex Andreopoulos's uniform and cap are hung with care by the side of his locker before each game. The Toronto native is never in the starting lineup but he tackles a variety of roles that help the team's performance. Now 51 and in his third decade with the club, the longtime bullpen catcher said this year's squad is a hard-working crew with great chemistry. "People see what happens on the field, the finished product," Andreopoulos
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays vs. Twins playoff game on Wednesday as Toronto looks to keep its season alive.
MINNEAPOLIS — Kevin Gausman sat with a despondent look at his locker Tuesday night, ice packs strapped to his shoulder and knee, sipping a can of light beer as he gently stretched his fingers. The starter's missed opportunity had started to sink in. Gausman gave up two homers to Royce Lewis in a brief four-inning appearance as the Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the Minnesota Twins. The loss left Toronto in must-win territory for the rest of the best-of-three American League wild-card series
If you're trying to sort of your goaltending situation in the preseason, it shows you have a poor grasp of how to evaluate netminders.
Draymond Green acknowledged that new Warriors teammate Chris Paul is "kind of an (expletive)," much like himself.
Nazem Kadri has been involved in more than a few verbal sparring matches. The Calgary Flames centre certainly knows how to dish it out during an on-ice war of words. Kadri can also appreciate when he — or a teammate — is the recipient of a clever, cutting barb. "I've had my fair share," he said at the recent NHL/NHLPA player media tour in suburban Las Vegas. "You just gotta be on your toes. You just gotta be clever. Sometimes someone will say something and you'll be like, 'Oh, that was pretty go
With the fantasy hockey season right around the corner, here are the most important lessons learned through various mock drafts.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The governing body for England's referees will introduce changes to VAR following the errors that led to Luiz Diaz's disallowed goal for Liverpool against Tottenham last weekend. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has completed a review of the incident in Liverpool's 2-1 loss at Spurs on Saturday. It had already admitted its mistake after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’s goal, despite replays clearly showing the for
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 5 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.