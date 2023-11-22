Wednesday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Tuesday evening was icy for Ottawa and its neighbours.Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings around 1 p.m. for the capital and communities around it as far as Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Brockville and Sharbot Lake.Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings, in red, and winter weather travel advisories, in grey, for almost all of eastern Ontario. as of 1 p.m. (Environment Canada)Forecasters called for a few hours of snow, then several hours of freezing rain in the evening before a c
New York officials warn the snowfall will produce life-threatening conditions into the weekend, but for some, it’s just another winter.
A significant temperature drop will send Albertans to their closets to get their winter gear Wednesday, and likely their shovels, too, to deal with a round of snow pushing through
Residents who live on the east side of the 2800 block of Randolph Avenue, their backyard neighbours on Skyline Drive as well as some residents along Grand Marais West received notices from the city last week ordering them to remove sheds, pools and even fences from their backyards because they were encroaching on an alleyway.However the surprised residents say there hasn't been an alley there for decades and everyone's backyards abut one another."Apparently the alley was never closed, according
The site was remote and dangerous, researchers say.
Feral hogs cause approximately $2.5 billion in agricultural damages across the U.S. each year and it's spreading.
There will be little reprieve from the stormy weather for Atlantic Canada, as another storm will bear down on the region this week
Get ready for a huge swing as conditions plunge below freezing across the Prairies this week
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide that ripped down a sopping, heavily forested mountainside in southeast Alaska killed three people, injured a woman and left three other people missing as it smashed into three homes in a remote fishing community, authorities said Tuesday. Rescue crews found the body of a girl in an initial search and late Tuesday the bodies of two adults were found by a drone operator. Crews resorted to a cadaver-sniffing dog and heat-sensing drones to search for two children an
The people of Ladakh in the Indian Himalayas have used maths to solve a water shortage.
Wildlife is under unprecedented threat from human activity, but given space and time, it can bounce back.
A wintry system will move into eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Tuesday, challenging drivers and a couple of commute times
Ottawa is on the brink of experiencing its first major snowfall as a Colorado low approaches, with anticipated accumulations reaching upwards of 10-15cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impact of the event.
The Earth’s temperature briefly rose above a crucial threshold that scientists have been warning for decades could have severe and irreversible impacts on the planet and its ecosystems, data shared by a prominent climate scientist shows.
OTTAWA — Almost half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean technology investments will be allocated to special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse-gas emissions. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland used her fall economic update Tuesday to confirm that the fund – which she launched a year ago in the 2022 fall economic statement – would be the principal vehicle to deliver carbon contracts for difference. She said up to $7 b
The now 9-month-old American black bear cub was just 4 pounds when he was found all on his own last spring.
The Ottawa airport authority will move ahead with clear cutting a forest on Hunt Club Road citing public safety concerns, despite thousands of people signing a petition opposing the plan.In a letter addressed to Ottawa residents and the Hunt Club community on Monday, the airport authority called the decision "difficult" but necessary, given "this neglected plantation's dangerous state."The plantation it's referring to is a red pine woodland located at 400 Hunt Club Rd., which roughly covers four
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As much as 1.1 million gallons of oil may have been discharged into the Gulf of Mexico from a pipeline system off Louisiana's southeast coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday. The affected pipeline has been shut down but authorities were still trying to determine the exact location and cause of the leak, officials said during a Coast Guard news conference. None of the oil has reached land so far, though its affect on wildlife was still being investigated. A U.S. Fish and Wil
Toronto is in a snow drought, but could it come to an end soon? In short, probably not, and likely, not even this month.
Mid-week system brings a messy mix of snow, rain, and ice to Atlantic Canada, with up to 70 mm rain possible for Halifax