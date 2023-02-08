Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Reuters

(Reuters) -The death toll from a massive landslide that struck southern Peru rose to at least 15 on Tuesday, according to a government tally, after dozens of homes were swallowed up by dirt and mud following heavy rainfall last weekend. Another 20 people were injured after the landslide struck on Sunday near the riverside town of Secocha, about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of the city of Arequipia. Arial footage from above Secocha by local outlet Radio Victoria showed large parts of nearby hillsides scrubbed of any vegetation, with huge piles of earth at the bottom where houses once stood.