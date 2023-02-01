Wednesday evening February 1 Omaha weather
Vancouver's Wreck Beach has long been a favourite hangout for locals and tourists alike. Stretching along seven kilometres of beachfront on the west coast of the Point Grey peninsula, near the University of British Columbia, the isolated beach is accessible only by a 500-step forest trail. It's also famous as the region's most popular clothing-optional waterfront. But staff at Metro Vancouver say its ballooning popularity over the past few years is leading to increased emergencies and public saf
Remote islands in the Indian Ocean are now strewn with plastic waste – the origin of this waste has until now not been established.
The polar vortex is back and it is bringing extremely bitter and dangerous wind chills to parts of Central and Eastern Canada, including much of Ontario.
The Ecuador-Colombia coastal zone has a history of strong earthquakes.
Continuous snowfall across the B.C. Interior and into northern Alberta will make for dangerous road conditions through Thursday. Extra caution while driving is necessary
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles), the EMSC said. It was felt in Davao City, hometown of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the region's civil disaster agency said on Facebook.
Treacherous winter weather has extended across the Southeast this week, resulting in icy roads, power outages and other dangerous conditions.
Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupted twice on Tuesday, January 31, with authorities cautioning residents to stay alert for expected ash fall in surrounding municipalities.Footage captured by a fixed camera in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, shows the moment the eruption occurred at 12:29 am Tuesday morning, followed by a second eruption at 6:59 am.The National Civil and Protection Service said the “moderate explosion” shot “incandescent fragments” almost 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) from the crater rim. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful
In Mexico, where the shrinking Colorado River no longer flows to the sea, some are calling for a "water revolution."
Object will be close enough to see – and could offer Nasa important information about the solar system
New weather alerts are issued days after the city of Auckland is badly hit by flooding.
As airlines canceled flights amid winter weather Tuesday, some passengers were stranded and forced to improvise.
An undersea volcano became active on Wednesday off the coast of Vanuatu, its meteorological service said, with pictures on social media showing massive clouds of smoke spewing into the air. The East Epi Sub-Marine Volcano, just less than 10 km (km) off the coast of the island of Epi, is in a state of "minor unrest" and propelling ash into the sky, Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geohazards Department said in a statement. People nearby reported a smell of sulphur and felt a volcanic earthquake, the department said, adding that the volcano may subside or increase to a "minor eruptive state" at any moment.
In southwest Serbia, construction machines are being repurposed to clear tons of waste clogging the Potpec lake. Moreover, the cranes just weren't designed to pick up large chunks of wood or heavy washing machines from the water.
TWIN BUTTE, Alta. — A property that includes fescue grasslands, forests and wetlands near Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta has been purchased by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The organization said Tuesday that the 2.5-square-kilometre property between the national park and Twin Butte, Alta., is its newest conservation site. "Waterton Lakes National Park is renowned for its incredible wildlife, but these species rely on an area much larger than the park itself throughout the y
Heat pumps improved performance make them viable for even the coldest of climates. Here's what you should know about heat pumps vs. air conditioners.
Snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have swelled to more than 200% their normal size, and snowfall across the rest of the Colorado River Basin is trending above average, too. While the much-needed water has improved conditions in the parched West, experts warn against claiming victory. “The drought is so critical that this recent rainfall is a little like finding a $20 bill when you’ve lost your job and you’re being evicted from your house,” said Rhett Larson, an Arizona State University professor of water law.
Authorities urged commuters to exercise caution when traveling in the Dallas area as a winter storm continued to impact on January 31.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and said travel conditions would continue to be hazardous through Thursday, February 2. The weather service added that the Dallas-Fort Worth area set a new daily snowfall record of 1.3 inches.Footage posted to Instagram by Elizabeth Blanchard shows snow-covered buildings and roads in Dallas. Credit: Elizabeth Blanchard via Storyful
Canada’s “Just Transition” bill is being met with criticism from the country’s oil and gas sector which believes it could hinder production
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rates Dodge Hornet GT fuel economy, the compact crossover not far behind its less powerful Jeep Compass sibling.