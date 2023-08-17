Wednesday, August 16: Gorgeous Thursday

The Daily Beast

Lindell TVMAGA pillow magnate Mike Lindell kicked off his latest “election crime” summit on Wednesday by boasting how the “important” event would once and for all provide a “plan to secure our elections immediately.” In true Lindell fashion, of course, the event went off the rails in only a matter of minutes, after he mistakenly aired a video of Jimmy Kimmel.During a conversation with The Daily Beast last month in which he laid out his “My Cousin Vinny” plan to defeat Dominion Voting System’s $1