Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast

CBC

This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Back in June, Jim Lampley, the play-by-play voice of countless classic boxing matches, exposed the limits of his expertise when he argued that Floyd Mayweather's reign as boxing's top draw created the social and political environment that enabled Donald Trump to win the 2016 election. That Lampley can't see the flaws in his argument signals that it's fair