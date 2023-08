The Daily Beast

Cindy OrdDon Lemon feels “vindicated” that Chris Licht, the man who fired him from CNN, is now gone from the network as well.Making his first major media appearance since he was ousted from the cable-news pioneer in April, Lemon co-hosted the popular podcast Pivot this week alongside Kara Swisher and opened up about what he’s been up to since leaving CNN.“I’ve been going around traveling a lot, actually,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of traveling. Spending time with my family, my fiancé, and