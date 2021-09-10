Webber says Fab Five will be together at Hall of Fame ceremony

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chris Webber says the other members of Michigan's "Fab Five" will be joining him at the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories