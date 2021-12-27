Weaver has five-year waiting list for his willow animal heads

A willow weaver whose distinctive animal head sculptures hang in homes around the world now has a five-year waiting list for his work. Despite the huge demand for his eco artworks, Bob Johnston insists he will not take short cuts on the painstaking creative process that sees him invest up to 100 hours on each piece. Mr Johnston, who crafted woven props for the TV fantasy drama Game of Thrones, is gradually working his way through commissions from the US, Canada, Europe and Australia, producing about two of the willow heads each month.