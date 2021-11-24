Weather Service Warns Snow Could Impact Travel in Parts of Montana

The weather service in Missoula, Montana, warned that snow was causing “hazardous driving conditions” as winter weather advisories remained in place in multiple areas until November 24.

This footage, posted to Twitter, shows light snow falling. The source said the video was filmed in Columbia Falls in northwest Montana.

The National Weather Service warned that travel could be affected due to snow.

The Missoula office said there were several crashes east of Missoula on Tuesday.

“Take note that the combination of melting snow on pavement near freezing is creating hazardous winter driving conditions,” it said. Credit: @CC_WxWitch via Storyful