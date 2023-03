The Daily Beast

ESO/L. CalçadaWithout water, life on Earth as we know would be impossible. Organic molecules wouldn’t have been able to form into living, reproducing bacteria, which would have never evolved later on into more complex systems like fish and humans. We’d also never have had the privilege of living in a world where pole dancing has made its way into VR (seriously).But how did Earth get its water? That’s been the mystery scientists have spent more than a century trying to crack. We know that water i