Weather vs. climate: Why this September is much milder than 2022, even with climate change

September 2023 has so far been much milder than September 2022. This comparison has some asking how scientists can validate the long-term warming effects of climate change. During this week last year, downtown Sacramento experienced its hottest day on record with a high temperature of 116 degrees on September 6th. That was part of a ten-day stretch with temperatures in the triple digits with rain from Aug. 31 through Sept. 9. This year, Labor Day weekend was notably cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and afternoon temperatures have stayed close to average throughout the week. The difference between this year and last year is weather-related with climate factors working in the background.