Weather Trivia: Denver's earliest recorded snowfall
Do you know Denver's earliest recorded snowfall?
Do you know Denver's earliest recorded snowfall?
Djokovic lost his first Grand Slam match all year, and Medvedev won his very first Grand Slam.
The Bills entered the season with Super Bowl dreams. They left Week 1 with their tails between their legs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer as the Blue Jays overpowered the Orioles 22-7.
Jameis Winston looked as good as he ever has in his debut as the Saints' starting quarterback.
The Browns had a big upset win slip away.
Jalen Hurts didn't get the strongest votes of confidence this offseason.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
And then he took a perfect game into the eighth inning.
Hope was high in Indianapolis entering this season, with a lot of it hanging on a Wentz resurgence.
Scott Pianowski runs down the big winners and losers form Week 1, including a masterful performance by Kyler Murray.
Trevor Lawrence's debut for Jacksonville was his first regular-season loss ever. And it got worse from there.
America's fourth-largest city had better things to do on Sunday than pay to watch the Texans.
Leylah Fernandez captivated the tennis world with her US Open run.
The Blue Jays' roster looks a lot different from the start of the season. Here are the surging club's most notable mid-season moves.
For one reason or another, there's seemingly always been an indifference towards Bosh’s place in the overall narrative of the Raptors franchise.
It's another big setback for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Burrow showed remarkable confidence in his first game back from ACL surgery.
If you bet on an underdog during Week 1 of the NFL season, you probably won some money.
Whatever drama existed between Russell Wilson and Seattle during the offseason, it didn't show up Sunday against the Colts.
There are some key matchups for Week 2 in the NFL.