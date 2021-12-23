Weather and traffic update: Dec. 23 morning rain and traffic spinouts

The Canadian Press

After jumping 32 places to No. 40 in the FIFA rankings over the course of 2021, Canada has earned the title of this year's "Most Improved Side." The Canadian men were rewarded for gaining 130.32 points in FIFA's ranking system over the last 12 months, fuelled by success in World Cup qualifying and reaching the semifinals of the Gold Cup. Canada remains unchanged at No. 40, its highest-ever position, in the December rankings released Thursday. John Herdman's team had climbed eight places in the N