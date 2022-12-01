Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra and some much-needed moisture to keep vegetation from drying out. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/northern-california-rain-snow-nov-30-2022/42109278