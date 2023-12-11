Weather Talk: Tony crowns a snow prediction winner
Meteorologist Tony Pann crowns a winner of this year's snowfall prediction contest. He looks at reported measurements from around the area.
Clouds gracing the skies above our heads are often part of systems that stretch far beyond the horizon
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
A large sperm whale joined swimmers near the shore Saturday at Port Beach, Australia, generating concern that the mammal might strand itself.
Plan ahead for travel delays and slick roads as a round of snow squalls targets southern Ontario through the day Monday
It’s only the fifth time experts have spotted a similar attack in Monterey Bay, California.
Unusually high temperatures, high winds and heavy rain are plaguing much of New Brunswick on Monday.More than 8,500 N.B. Power outages are showing on the utility's outage map, many concentrated in the Kennebecasis Valley area. About 400 Saint John Energy customers are affected.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said this weather system is coming in quickly and will leave quickly as well."It's going to bring a whole lot of wind and rain today, anywhere from 30 to 40 millimetres of rain across norther
Cooling off in the turquoise waters of a tropical resort feels rather less appealing this Christmas in the wake of two fatal shark attacks in as many weeks. Newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, from Massachusetts, was killed while paddleboarding with her husband off the coast of Nassau on Monday, while in Mexico, a 26-year-old mother lost her life to a bull shark while swimming with her daughter, five, off Melaque Bay, Cihuatlán.
A rare piebald elk was seen at the end of a herd in southwest Colorado. The piebald trait causes an animal to have a pattern of white patches.
A risk for thunderstorms will push through Ontario on Saturday evening before giving way to lake-effect snow on Monday
“All I could think of was to get away fast, I bet the bear thought so too, and we both underestimate the other’s speed.”
Two dogs were seized by British Transport Police after a commuter was bitten in a suspected XL Bully attack on a train platform at Stratford station, in London.
Authorities also recovered animal body parts such as a giraffe head, zebra legs and a mandrill head, according to a search warrant obtained by PEOPLE
The dog was rescued after “running scared for a month,” the shelter said.
It could be the end of Canmore's feral rabbit saga. After more than a decade of active battle against the bunnies, the mountain town isn't paying contractors to cull the once domestic animals in 2024 — because they're gone. The Town of Canmore has spent about $600,000 over the years for a private contractor to comb the town to find the non-native rabbits, trap and euthanize them. But that's not what ultimately nipped the prolific population in the bud. An outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Canada's pet rescue organizations are struggling to cope with an unprecedented surge in demand, as more families abandon their pets due to the high cost of care. Naomi Barghiel reports.
Mild temperatures on Saturday combined with a passing cold front is leading to the threat for thunderstorms into your overnight, with snow squalls developing behind it. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities. Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line, county officials said in a news release. And the Nashville Emergency Operation Center said in a post on a social media account that three people were killed
A Tennessee resident said she had a close encounter with the tornado that touched down in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 9.Footage captured by Ashley Knox shows a close view of the EF-3 tornado on Saturday, as it whipped debris into the sky. In a TikTok post, Knox described the ordeal as a “scary experience today at work.”Knox told Storyful: “We were at work, and without any warnings, it got dark outside and windy. Within 30 seconds of the tornado alerts on our phones, it was in our parking lot.”The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado “tracked for 43 miles across Montgomery, Todd, and Logan counties and was on the ground for over an hour.”The tornado killed at least three people, including a child, and injured dozens, according to the NWS and Montgomery County officials. Credit: Ashley Knox via Storyful
Virginia authorities removed nearly 100 animals from a zoo they accused of animal cruelty. They seized live and dead animals, as well as animal parts.