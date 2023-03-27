Weather Talk: Snow season doesn't end until... WHEN?
Meteorologist Tony Pann shares a few surprising truths about snow season. You might be surprised to hear when it officially ends.
The winds, which may trigger auroras, will likely reach our planet on Friday or Saturday, Daniel Verscharen from University College London said.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
Feeling more like the middle of December than the end of March this week? Welcome to spring on the Prairies
A storm system that was evolving into a bomb cyclone will bring flooding rain, powerful winds and heavy snow to much of California this week.
Forecasters have predicted that the El Niño weather cycle will return later this year - and campaigners and observers have warned that it could push the world past crucial climate change barriers.
Pictures have revealed a trail of havoc more than 100 miles long across Mississippi after a huge tornado hit the state on Friday, killing at least 25 people.
We took our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 to a Tesla Supercharger in New York to see what it's like.
Dangerous storms moved into parts of the South on Sunday, two days after tornadoes gutted towns and left more than two dozen people dead. Updates.
The strength and timing of the tornado added to the devastation in Rolling Fork and elsewhere.
One of the plants was found growing on the bare rock face, photos show.
In Smithers, B.C., Sundays are shift-change days. The grocery store parking lots fill with work trucks bearing bumper stickers that proclaim love for Canadian pipelines. The highway becomes a stream of pickups, their orange safety flags — that tower above the trucks on the worksite for visibility — tucked down for travel. Outside a local hotel, vehicles assigned to a controversial RCMP unit tasked with policing opposition to industrial projects make up a majority of the trucks and SUVs flanking
The published photo of a deep-sea goblin shark washed up on a Greek beach was retracted on March 20 after other experts questioned if it was a toy.
Australian scientists have found a way to produce hydrogen directly from seawater, skipping the need for desalination and its associated cost
The storms have killed 26 and devastated rural towns, with Rolling Fork almost completely wiped out.
Findings could help explain where Moon’s water is stored – and power future human habitations on the lunar surface
On this day in weather history, North America's most powerful earthquake shook Alaska.
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama. The tornado devastated a swath of the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and to
Imagine sitting down to dinner and cutting into the perfectly cooked piece of wild salmon you just got on sale at the grocery store. But between the layers of succulent pink fillet you pull out a small piece of blue plastic. The scenario sounds outrageous, but it’s true. Canada produces more than four million tons of plastic waste each year. And the problem has only become worse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Takeout containers virtually replaced all the lost restaurant meals, plastic
Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn breaks down what weather changes to expect next week.
The icebergs are starting their annual parade. If you want to see them this year in Twillingate, N.L., you will need to book soon.