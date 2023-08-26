Weather presenter gives hilarious bank holiday forecast
BBC weather presenter Keeley Donovan gives hilarious bank holiday forecast. Source: BBC
BBC weather presenter Keeley Donovan gives hilarious bank holiday forecast. Source: BBC
Andrada Mining Limited's ( LON:ATM ) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 10.6x may look like a poor investment...
Stay alert in southwestern Ontario for the risk for severe thunderstorms into the late evening and overnight hours Thursday
Soaking rains will continue across the Maritimes into the first half of the weekend as a slow-moving system taps into tropical moisture
Tropical Storm Franklin is on track to grow into a hurricane this weekend, and Canadian forecasters are watching for potential East Coast impacts next week
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Heavy rains across parts of the United States flooded an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars, covered the Las Vegas Strip with water and temporarily closed a busy airport terminal outside Detroit. Parts of the western United States have been deluged in recent weeks with rain from Tropical Storm Hilary, and much of the central U.S. was beaten down by deadly sweltering heat. In Hawaii and Washington, emergency crews battled catastrophic wildfires. Areas in
The new disturbance near Central America could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. Here’s the latest update.
The chance for severe weather returns to the eastern Prairies, with the risk for rotating storms in parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba Thursday. A tornado or two can't be ruled out
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said. The National Weather Service on Friday said an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 125 mph (201 kilometers per hour) struck Lansing, the state capital, killing one person Thursday night and injuring three others.
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season, as meteorologists monitor a tropical storm that could pick up steam as it moves up the Atlantic coast. John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, says the campaign will include radio, print and online ads over the next four weeks. Nova Scotians should prepare for hurricanes by putting together an emergency kit with food, water, medications and impo
Some parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will see severe thunderstorms with the risk of rotating storms throughout the day on Friday.
Dozens of power outages are reported across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this morning, leaving thousands of homes without electricity.Despite a Tornado warning put in place late Thursday night, brining high winds and reports of funnel clouds, Environment Canada says there is nothing confirmed as of yet about anything touching down across the region.Meteorologist Mitch Meredith says while it's possible a tornado touched down in the region, it's still too early to tell."We did warn for quite a w
When will it cool off in Charlotte?
At least 180,000 people were without power in Michigan on Friday, August 25, local media reported, after powerful storms ripped through the state on Thursday.Footage released by CSU/CIRA & NOAA shows the storms building over Michigan on Thursday night.A woman and two children died in a fatal collision during the storm on Thursday night, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told local media, after a vehicle hydroplaned and hit another on a wet road.The thunderstorms on Thursday brought winds of 70 mph, heavy rain, and hail, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Tornado warnings were in effect at Detroit Beach, Woodland Beach, and Stony Point, the NWS said.Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, according to the Michigan State Police. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Parts of Las Vegas, Nevada, flooded on Wednesday, August 23, as thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area.Multiple people were reported to be swept away in floodwaters, and at least two of them were missing, local news reported, citing police.Monsoon rains were expected to affect the area again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.This footage by Mo Reese shows cars driving through pooled water in Las Vegas. Credit: Mo Reese via Storyful
The heat is expected to continue throughout the weekend, but relief is coming.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic fanned out across the Caribbean country on Thursday to evaluate the damage Tropical Storm Franklin inflicted on crops and homes after causing heavy flooding that killed at least two people and left one missing. More than 670 homes were affected by the storm, according to preliminary government figures, and 24 communities were cut off by heavy rains. Crews evacuated more than 3,300 people to higher ground ahead of the
Isolated severe storms are possible in the Piedmont Triad tonight and again late night Friday after 9 p.m. Damaging wind and large hail are possible with a wave of storms late Friday night. Dangerous heat builds before the storms arrive as a westerly breeze, a ridge of high pressure, and sunshine bring us into the mid 90s for highs with heat index values rising into the lower 100s through early Friday evening. The high heat is pushing start times for many high school football games into late evening so athletes get a break from the intense temperatures and humidity.
Here’s what the National Hurricane Center and Tampa Bay forecasters are saying.
Lightning sprawled across the Michigan night sky on August 24, as severe storms tore through the state, leading to at least three deaths and leaving at least 180,000 people without power, local media reported.A woman and two children died in a fatal collision during the storm on Thursday night, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told local media, after a vehicle hydroplaned and hit another on a wet road.The thunderstorms on Thursday brought winds of 70 mph, heavy rain, and hail, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Tornado warnings were in effect at Detroit Beach, Woodland Beach, and Stony Point, the NWS said.Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, according to the Michigan State Police.Matthew H Malone recorded this footage of lightning flashing across the sky above Walled Lake. In the caption, Malone describes the video, which contains both slow-motion and regular footage, as showing an “intense lightning barrage.” Credit: Matthew H Malone via Storyful
Flooding in Canada: Here's why you need specific insurance coverage