Weather presenter gives hilarious bank holiday forecast

Storyful

Lightning sprawled across the Michigan night sky on August 24, as severe storms tore through the state, leading to at least three deaths and leaving at least 180,000 people without power, local media reported.A woman and two children died in a fatal collision during the storm on Thursday night, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told local media, after a vehicle hydroplaned and hit another on a wet road.The thunderstorms on Thursday brought winds of 70 mph, heavy rain, and hail, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Tornado warnings were in effect at Detroit Beach, Woodland Beach, and Stony Point, the NWS said.Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, according to the Michigan State Police.Matthew H Malone recorded this footage of lightning flashing across the sky above Walled Lake. In the caption, Malone describes the video, which contains both slow-motion and regular footage, as showing an “intense lightning barrage.” Credit: Matthew H Malone via Storyful