Weather Officials Measure Deep Snow in Duluth, Minnesota

The National Weather Service (NWS) said more heavy snow was expected in Duluth and surrounding areas on Sunday, March 12, as much of northeastern Minnesota remained under a winter storm warning.

Footage streamed live to the Facebook account of the NWS office in Duluth shows deep snow in their parking lot. The NWS said up to 9 inches of snow was forecast through Sunday evening.

Early Sunday, the NWS said the total snow tally at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for the season was 80 inches, making it the eighth highest snow season in Twin Cities records. Credit: NWS Duluth Minnesota via Storyful