Weather Now Extra: How tornadoes form
The Sonoran desert spans 100,000 miles across Mexico and the southwestern United States
A visual journalist flew a drone to show how Florida is recovering on the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Ian.
Final days of March in Ontario to feature a rapid change in weather, followed by a soggy and windy finale. Everything is on the table, so be sure to plan ahead
Satellite imagery from March 27 and 28 shows a “powerful” storm system forming off the west coast of the United States, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).In an update, the National Weather Service (NWS) said: “A powerful Pacific storm system will approach the West Coast Monday night with anomalously high Pacific moisture quickly overspreading southern portions of the Pacific Northwest and California… bringing yet another round of heavy coastal/lower elevation rain and mountain snow.”Footage shared by CIRA shows a large storm swirling in a counter-clockwise motion off the west coast of the United States, before making landfall in northern California, Oregon, and southern Washington state. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful
A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California sent bands of rain and snow across the state Wednesday, making travel difficult and adding to an epic mountain snowpack. Forecasters said the storm was not as strong as the systems that pounded the state all winter, but that chains were required for vehicles on highways through the Sierra Nevada. The San Francisco Bay Area was hit by gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain as multiple storm cells intensified quickly, the National Weather Service said.
Heavy snow and fierce winds were making their way across the West on Wednesday, moving from California to Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
The colossal amount of rain and snow that has fallen on California over the past few months equals more than 78 trillion gallons of water.
More than 2,100 people from as far away as Concord and Santa Cruz reported feeling the tremor.
At one degree Kelvin, the coldest place in the known universe is the Boomerang Nebula, according to NASA.
TCSO Deputy Saves Dog Stuck in Tule River as They Deliver Blankets, and Supplies to Homeless Before the Rain Around 2 p.m. today, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office HEART Unit went to the homeless encampments along the Tule River to inform them about the flooding and incoming rain this week. They offered resource referrals and shelter locations and handed out blankets. While at an encampment, deputies heard a dog yelping. They walked over to the river and noticed a dog had fallen in. TCSO Corporal Florence Cotton rescued the dog and brought it to shore. The dog was not hurt and was given back to the owner. Thank you, Corporal Cotton! Video credit Tulare County Sheriff's Office
Snow swept over parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday, March 29, as winter weather persisted in the area.This footage was captured by Cara Bissonnette, who said she filmed it in the town of Melbourne, Ontario, on Wednesday morning.According to Environment Canada, bouts of “heavy, wet” snow and wind gusts were forecasted in the region throughout Wednesday. Credit: Cara Bissonnette via Storyful
Ukraine's national grid operator imposed emergency electricity shutdowns in eight Ukrainian regions on Tuesday because of bad weather, and said Russian attacks had affected the power supply in some frontline areas. The shutdowns follow an improvement in electricity supplies across Ukraine in recent weeks, in what officials have hailed as a victory in their battle to restore power after months of Russian missile and drone strikes.
The man called 911 after getting lost on Mt. Baldy, a sheriff said.
Ocean temperatures off Nova Scotia hit record highs last summer, eclipsing the record-breaking temperatures set in the Atlantic a decade earlier. "It's pretty alarming," said Fisheries and Oceans Canada research scientist Chantelle Layton. Layton is part of the DFO team analyzing results from the annual Atlantic ocean monitoring program in eastern Canada. Canadian scientists are discussing the 2022 data this week. On the Scotian Shelf, from the Cabot Strait off Cape Breton south to Georges Bank
STORY: Videos uploaded online show streams of muddy brown floodwater quickly taking over roads in the northeastern city of Nizwa.Heavy rain fell continuously from Monday (March 27) evening into Tuesday afternoon in North Al Batinah, Musandam, and Al Dhahirah, according to local media reports quoting weather authorities.
A portion of County Road 98 in LaFayette, Alabama, was closed after a bridge collapsed into Chatahospee Creek following heavy rain and flooding in the area on March 27.Myles Welch recorded this video, and told Storyful he and his father were driving around looking at flood damage when they noticed the sign for the bridge had fallen off.“So we stopped and got out. That’s when we saw the ground was gone under the road,” he said. “Then the pavement started cracking and that’s when I started videoing the road.”In the video, someone can be heard saying “there it goes” as the last piece of road connecting the bridge falls into the muddy water.The Chambers County Commission issued an “impassable travel advisory” on March 27, advising the public that all roads and bridges “should be considered impassable until further notice.” The advisory was later lifted, but a dozen roads remained closed, including a section of County Road 98. Credit: Myles Welch via Storyful
A powerful Pacific storm strikes Northern California and will make its way south on Wednesday, keeping temperatures in the 50s in much of the state.
Margaret's Weather Photo 3/29
Does a thunderstorm put you at risk in your home? CDC says it’s not an old spouse’s tale.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the unsettled weather that remains in Northern California and when a break from the rain will arrive.