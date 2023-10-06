Weather forecast - 11 p.m. Thursday
Weather forecast - 11 p.m. Thursday
Prince Edward Islanders are looking ahead to a wet and windy weekend.Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning regarding the approach of tropical storm Philippe, which is expected to make landfall overnight Saturday.Philippe is moving northward at the same time a low-pressure system, also bringing unsettled weather, is coming from the west."As this front is going to be approaching, it looks like Saturday night into Sunday for the Island, it is going to mingle, or int
Puerto Rico is also getting heavy rains.
From record July-like heat to freezing temperatures with the risk for snow -- this Thanksgiving long weekend will bring quite the change to Ontario
Thanksgiving weekend may require an extra chair for one uninvited guest from the tropics
HALIFAX — Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the three Maritime provinces this weekend as tropical storm Philippe makes its way toward Canadian waters. Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, saying 50 millimetres of rain or more will fall across the region between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. As well, the latest forecast is calling for winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour over exposed ar
“I couldn’t believe what I got to watch,” the Canadian photographer said.
The record high temperatures in Lake Tefé, located in the Amazon town of Tefé, Brazil, are accompanied by recent extreme droughts.
A video shows the “incredible” encounter in Mexico.
Two systems approaching Quebec from either end will combine into one soggy weekend across the province
BANFF, Alta. — Parks Canada says a grizzly bear that killed a couple and their dog in Banff National Park on the weekend was old, underweight and had bad teeth, but it will likely never be known what led to the fatal attack. The two people were killed by a bear in a remote wilderness area — the first such fatalities recorded in decades in Canada's oldest and busiest national park. The federal agency has not responded to interview requests since the attack, but it issued another statement Tuesday
The flooding that killed thousands in Libya's Derna last month damaged the ruins at the ancient Greek city of Cyrene in the mountains nearby, but it also revealed new archaeological remains there by washing away earth and stones. Storm Daniel may have caused a meter of rain to fall on the hills of eastern Libya, an unprecedented amount since records began in the mid 19th century scientists say, and water was still flowing through the site when Reuters visited last week. The flooding caused mud and rubble to pile in Cyrene's Greek-era baths that will require specialised clearing said local antiquities department official Adel Boufjra.
The celebration — Bobo’s Bon Voyage Party — was meant as a send-off for the young giraffe before he headed south for the winter.
It belongs to a “cryptic” family of reptiles, researchers said.
It seems like Rishi Sunak isn’t the only one getting cold feet over net zero. Car insurers are the latest sector to back away from electric vehicles (EVs), after the industry decided that underwriters don’t have the knowledge to insure the new models, often fitted with expensive upgrades.
An island off the south-eastern coast of Taiwan has been hit by one of the strongest gusts of wind ever recorded as a powerful typhoon swept in from the Pacific Ocean.
Witnesses said the creatures were “very excited as they twisted, rolled and trumpeted their excitement for all to hear.”
Photos show the adorable cats rescued from Texas.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued a tsunami advisory Thursday after a strong earthquake struck near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean, but lifted it about two hours later. No damage was reported. The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asked people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region, to stay away from the coast and river mouths. The U.S. Geological Survey said a series of offshore earthquakes hit the area on Thursday morning. The stro
Will South Carolina get hit with a deep freeze this winter? How much rain will fall? Here’s what Farmers’ Almanac and NOAA forecast.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move that conservationists and tribes called a potential breakthrough, President Joe Biden has directed federal agencies to use all available authorities and resources to restore “healthy and abundant” salmon runs in the Columbia River Basin. Biden's order stops short of calling for removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Lower Snake River in Washington state, an action that tribes and conservation groups have long urged to save threatened fish populations. But it direct